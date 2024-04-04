PLEASANT HILL, Mo., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruent Connections, an Organizational Excellence (OE) business empowering executive, proudly announces the launch of its new website. This exciting update is set to elevate the experience of executives, who play a significant role in creating goals in their organization.

Congruent Connections Rolls Out New Website

Commenting on the website launch, Desiree Bosch, Founder of Congruent Connections, stated, "We are thrilled to introduce our new website. It reflects the commitment to empowering executives with processes and tools to align business goals with project delivery to move businesses forward. The staff at Congruent Connections work with executives and their teams to address limited resources and dramatically improve the quality of their project deliverables.

"The mission at Congruent Connections is to be a catalyst that prepares leaders to work together and be confident in their teams to meet organizational goals for organizational excellence. Our staff facilitates difficult conversations using data driven insights, design thinking and lean methodologies to foster a culture of continuous improvement in the organizations we serve. The path to organizational excellence is a journey that requires dedication, insight, and the right set of tools."

The new website, www.congruentconnections.com is designed to support executives with valuable content for your enterprise success.

About Congruent Connections:

Congruent Connections is an OE business that specializes in bridging the gap between goals and projects for executives and their teams to meet business objectives effectively. At Congruent Connections, we are committed to empowering organizations to achieve their immediate goals and lay the foundation for sustainable success in their communities and organizations.

Media Contact

Desiree Bosch

www.congruentconnections.com

913-213-3316

SOURCE Congruent Connections