Congruent Solutions Appoints Katherine Dummitt as VP Sales

CUPERTINO, California and CHENNAI, India, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruent Solutions, a leading technology solutions and operations outsourcing services provider to the Retirement Plan industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Katherine Dummitt as Vice President – Sales. She will be creating and executing sales strategies to secure new sales opportunities, expanding & growing revenues, and promoting strategic customer and partner relationships.

Katherine has over 20 years' experience in sales in the retirement services arena and that is going to be of immense benefit to Congruent. Says Balaraman Jayaraman, Co-Founder and President, "The key challenges for the retirement plan industry are twofold. One, to deliver better customer experience to all the stakeholders – plan sponsor and plan participants. Two, the constant pressure on margins. Congruent has been helping plan providers, record keepers and third party administrators address these challenges through our CORE suite of technology solutions and operations outsourcing services. Katherine will play a key role in identifying the areas where we can partner with our clients better to help them transition smoothly to digitization and generate better bottom-line."

Lucas Soucy, Head of North America, says, "We are bullish about the opportunities in the retirement plan industry. There is growing demand from the large providers, TPAs and mid to small market for our back office administration services. This coupled with a market demand for new, modern and flexible self-service products to assist in recordkeeping made this the right time to increase our sales team and bring in someone with a unique expertise in both areas. Katherine will spearhead our efforts to get more traction in this space. She has a strong track record of having built long-lasting relationships based on trust with many providers in the industry and brings in a fresh perspective to help us align with their needs and business goals. She is a driven individual and I believe her addition will help push Congruent to the next level. We're excited to have her on board and look forward to working with her."

Katherine (formerly Katherine Clark) spent thirteen of her twenty years in the Retirement services industry at SunGard (now FIS). She was the National Account Manager for the SunGard Wealth and Retirement Division. Katherine provided relationship management and sales to the TPA and Recordkeeping clients on a national level selling the SGN NSCC trading platform, Relius, and the Wealthstation products. Prior to Congruent, she was the Director of Business Development at CMC Interactive, leading the business development efforts to expand advisors and CPAs customer base.

"Congruent is in a very strong position to service the retirement planning industry with its niche focus on Defined Contribution sector. This is the right time to work closely with clients to address their technology and administration needs that can help them transition in a robust and scalable manner," says Dummitt.

About Congruent

For close to two decades, Congruent Solutions has been helping the Retirement Plan industry address its business challenges through its innovative technology solutions and operations outsourcing services.

Congruent's new generation CORE suite of solutions helps Plan Providers & Record Keepers provide a self-service platform for all the stakeholders – Plan Sponsors and Participants.

Our comprehensive back-office administration services covers the entire life cycle of a plan administration from Enrollment, Processing Contributions, Loans and Distributions, Conversions and De-conversions, to Compliance Testing and Form 5500 preparation. Our Retirement Technology Services provides comprehensive services across the entire software development lifecycle.

Our deep domain expertise, technology capabilities and process driven approach has made Congruent the partner of choice for leading plan providers, record keepers and third party administrators.

