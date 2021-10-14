Congruent Space Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Temporary Space in Miami Design District

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned art installation and emerging designer retail experience Congruent Space ( www.congruentspace.com ) has opened a temporary shop in the Miami Design District at 151 NE 41st Street, Suite 127. The grand opening celebration is on Friday, October 15th from 6pm-11pm featuring complimentary Monaco Cocktails , a curated playlist shopping experience from 6pm-8pm followed by a live DJ set from 8pm-11pm.

Congruent Space Miami Design District. Photo of Congruent Space Co-Founder and Creative Director Preme during the store build-out. Hoop Dream Studios designer Jarrett Ellis holding custom basketball hoop for client Young Thug.

"Congruent Space's experiential art installation and emerging designer retail showcase further exemplifies the Miami Design District's commitment to cultivating a unique community in Miami where creativity flourishes," said Anna Williams, Vice President of Marketing at Dacra .

In Mid-October, Congruent Space Miami showcases an exhibition by Hoop Dream Studios , a Los Angeles based studio that creates unique custom basketball hoops. Past clients include: Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat , Professional Soccer Team A.S. Roma, as well as musical artists Young Thug, Fabulous, and The Game.

"By the people 4 the people. Congruent Space is beyond words. We make worlds. We are the last vanguard amplifying artists' voices in a world where social media and commercialism can overwhelm and drown out their messages. Literally built by hand, but across the street it's million-dollar brands with massive teams and it's like 4 of us in here smiling doing the same thing! Brick-by-brick beam-by-beam. Crazy fitting that we're kicking our 5th year with this temporary space, because as much as the Miami Design District is titanic brands, there's electricity in the air. It's got a vibe that everything is one thing, whether streetwear, high fashion, art or just people themselves - everything is Congruent," says Preme, the multi-disciplinary artist who serves as Co-Founder and Creative Director of Congruent Space .

In addition to Congruent Space's diverse range of designers , the Miami outpost features the new Autumn/Winter "Future Proof" Collection from Walter Van Beirendonck , as well as the new Autumn/Winter Collections from Heliot Emil and Carne Bollente .

Speaking on the designers that will be showcased at Congruent Space, Head Buyer Prosper Bambo said: " Our brands are very eclectic and we offer a large variety of different designers, ranging from internationally known names to homegrown designers. Miami is a great place for us to stretch our legs, especially for our 5th Anniversary! The amount of love we've been shown has been incredible. I can't wait to showcase our retail experience in Miami!"

About Congruent Space:

Congruent Space is a point where all areas of culture intersect. Fashion, music, art, technology, and even sports are CONGRUENT. Congruent provides a platform and amplifies the voices of the young creative community. Founded in Chicago, Congruent Space aims to bridge the gap between designers and consumers, creating a dialogue that outlasts the initial experience and traditional entry points to art, fashion and design.

Congruent Space Miami is located in the Miami Design District: 151 NE 41st Street, Suite 127, Miami, FL 33137. Hours: Monday - Saturday: 11am-8pm. Sunday: 11am-6pm.

Congruent Space Miami runs now through November 15th, 2021.

Additional information: congruentspace.com , [email protected] , 773-240-5954, Instagram: instagram.com/congruentspace

