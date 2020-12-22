Congruex Acquires Gudenkauf Corporation

BOULDER, Colo. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruex, a national end-to-end provider of design, engineering, construction, and maintenance services to broadband providers, today announced the acquisition of Gudenkauf Corporation ("Gudenkauf"), a leading regional provider of self-perform construction services for communications. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1977, by Jeff Gudenkauf, Gudenkauf is an end-to-end solution provider of diversified telecommunications, utility and systems integration solutions. Its primary offerings include outside plant construction, splicing and emergency restoration services. Gudenkauf is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and serves customers throughout Ohio, West Virginia, and the broader mid-Atlantic region.

Gudenkauf is the ninth strategic acquisition that Congruex has completed since establishing a partnership with Crestview Partners, a leading New York-based private equity firm with significant expertise in the cable, telecommunications and business services industries. Collectively, these transactions have firmly established Congruex as one of the largest telecom engineering and construction firms in the United States. Congruex provides best-in-class, turn-key services to broadband operators.

Bill Beans, Congruex's CEO, said, "We are pleased to announce our acquisition of Gudenkauf, which further diversifies our customer base and paves the way for geographic expansion into heavy investment telecommunication hubs, particularly in Ohio and West Virginia. We thank Jeff Gudenkauf for his part in building such a great company and choosing to partner with Congruex. We also look forward to working with General Manager, Mark Rogers, and the rest of the strong management team providing best-in-class turnkey operations in new and accelerating markets."

Jeff Gudenkauf, Chairman and founder of Gudenkauf commented, "Congruex is the perfect partner for Gudenkauf as we look to expand our footprint and take advantage of cross selling opportunities. This is the right move at the right time, and I'm confident that under the Congruex banner we will expand our offerings and grow in partnership with our customers."

The acquisition of Gudenkauf follows Congruex's prior acquisitions of CCLD Technologies and CHC Consulting in late 2017, White Construction in 2018, Veterans Underground, Terra Technologies, HHS Construction in 2019, and Southeast Utilities of Georgia and True North in 2020.

Congruex was advised by Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP. Advisors to the sellers were Kegler Brown Hill + Ritter and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

About Congruex

Congruex was formed in late 2017 by industry executives, Bill Beans and Kevin O'Hara, in partnership with Crestview Partners. Congruex brings together leading engineering and construction companies across the U.S. into a harmonized platform with capabilities encompassing network development, engineering, construction, mandated road moves, maintenance and operations. Congruex's customers benefit from the integrated skills that it can offer, either as single disciplines or as a turnkey solution with self-perform capabilities. Congruex's engineering services operate nationwide and its construction services operate in the Midwest, California, and the Southeast. For more information: www.congruex.com

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with over $9 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: media, industrials and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

