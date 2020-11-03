Congruex Acquires True North, Expanding Geographic Footprint and Diversifying Platform into the Wireless Space

BOULDER, Colo. and ST. LOUIS, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruex, a national end-to-end provider of design, engineering, construction, and maintenance services to broadband providers, today announced the acquisition of True North Management Services, LLC ("True North"), a leading regional provider of wireless infrastructure. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, True North is a U.S. veteran owned and operated provider of complete, turn-key solutions for tier 1 wireless carriers, fiber companies and tower owners. Its core service areas are ground and small cell installation, tower construction, maintenance and emergency response. True North is headquartered in St. Louis and serves a number of states including Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

True North is the eighth strategic acquisition that Congruex has completed since establishing a partnership with Crestview Partners, a leading New York-based private equity firm with significant expertise in the cable, telecommunications and business services industries. Collectively, these transactions have firmly established Congruex as one of the largest telecom engineering and construction firms in the United States. Congruex provides best-in-class, turn-key services to broadband operators.

Bill Beans, Congruex's CEO, said, "We are excited to announce the acquisition of True North, which immediately expands Congruex's footprint in the Midwest and broadens the company's offerings and customer set into the wireless space. Steve and the entire team at True North have proven themselves to be incredible operators. They have built a company that prioritizes culture, service excellence and precision, many of the traits that Steve exemplified while serving in the U.S. military."

Steven Myers and Charles Newhouse, Co-Owners of True North commented, "We are eager to join the Congruex team, and look forward to working with Bill and his colleagues to further our leading market positions in the Midwest. With expanded capabilities and resources, True North is ideally situated for accelerated growth, in partnership with our dedicated team members and customers."

The acquisition of True North follows Congruex's prior acquisitions of CCLD Technologies and CHC Consulting in late 2017, White Construction in 2018, Veterans Underground, Terra Technologies, HHS Construction in 2019, and Southeast Utilities of Georgia in 2020.

Congruex was advised by Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP. Advisors to the sellers were Eagle Venture Management and Henson Efron.

About Congruex

Congruex was formed in late 2017 by industry executives, Bill Beans and Kevin O'Hara, in partnership with Crestview Partners. Congruex brings together leading engineering and construction companies across the U.S. into a harmonized platform with capabilities encompassing network development, engineering, construction, mandated road moves, maintenance and operations. Congruex's customers benefit from the integrated skills that it can offer, either as single disciplines or as a turnkey solution with self-perform capabilities. Congruex's engineering services operate nationwide and its construction services operate in the Midwest, California, and the Southeast. For more information: www.congruex.com

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with over $9 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: media, industrials and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

Media:

Daniel Yunger or Brinton Williams

Kekst CNC

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Crestview Partners