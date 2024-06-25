Congruex Appoints Shane Portfolio as Chief Technology Officer

Brings extensive industry experience to supplement Congruex's expanding leadership in digital network design and build services

BOULDER, Colo., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruex, a national end-to-end provider of digital network services, announced today that Shane Portfolio has been appointed as the company's Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Portfolio is based at the company's headquarters in Boulder, Colo. and reports directly to Congruex Co-Founder and CEO Bill Beans.

Mr. Portfolio brings nearly 30 years of industry experience leading large-scale technology, transformation, and engineering operations at blue-chip digital network companies. He most recently held the role of Senior Vice President, Network Engineering and Technology at Charter Communications, where he served on the executive team and oversaw the architecture and engineering for Charter's core access network infrastructure. Prior to his tenure at Charter, Mr. Portfolio spent 26 years as a senior executive at Comcast.

"We are excited to welcome Shane to the Congruex family, at a time when we continue to experience rapid growth in customer demand," said Bill Beans, Congruex CEO. "Shane is highly respected within our industry and brings extensive telecom experience, honed by working in the field, leading teams, and building advanced communications infrastructure. He will play a critical role in bringing connectivity to more communities and innovating turn-key solutions to further accelerate Congruex's growth across the nation."

"I have dedicated my career to bringing digital networks to life, and Congruex's unique engineering expertise and end-to-end offering represent a tremendous opportunity to accelerate that work," Mr. Portfolio said. "I look forward to partnering with Bill and the entire Congruex team as we enter our next phase of growth, continue to unite our unique solutions onto one platform, and strengthen our national leadership in network design and build services."

At Comcast, Mr. Portfolio was responsible for multibillion-dollar budgets and thousands of employees dedicated to engineering and technical operations. He held numerous leadership roles including Senior Vice President of Field Operations Engineering, Senior Vice President of Technical Operations and Engineering for its West Division, and Regional Vice President of Engineering for its California region. A 14-year U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Portfolio holds a Ph.D. from National University, masters degrees from Regis University and the University of Denver, and a bachelor's degree from Metropolitan State University of Denver.

About Congruex

Congruex was formed in 2017, with Crestview Partners, to take advantage of historic demand for digital connectivity in the United States. Congruex integrates leading engineering and construction companies into a single, turn-key platform encompassing program management, engineering, construction, and network continuity services for wireless and broadband solutions. Congruex's clients benefit from leveraging their self-perform services separately or as an end-to-end solution. Congruex delivers design-build network infrastructure services nationwide. For more information, please visit www.congruex.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations, and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: media, industrials, and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

