Congruity360 Invests in the Future of STEM Leaders

Having scaled its own business though the recruitment of top engineering talent, Congruity360 recognizes the need for strong STEM programs not only for the success of its own organization, but to support overall economic growth in the U.S. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. employers will be unable to fulfill 2.5 million job openings in STEM and STEM-related occupations in 2018. The U.S. currently sits at the bottom of the list of developed nations regarding STEM education.

"It is important that we partake in the development of our future tech leaders," says Kirk Carter, Congruity360 Managing Partner. Carter adds, "The impact of enrichment programs, like the First Lego League Club, is vital to students eager to use their creativity and passion for science, math, and engineering. Developing these skills early on primes students to be top candidates when entering the workforce."

Recently, Congruity360 launched a platform to enable businesses to audit, gather intelligence on, and take action with their data while leveraging machine learning. The company uses machine learning to help deliver best in class data management and compliance solutions. "Congruity360 was built on a rich legacy of successful, engineering-led companies that can pivot as quickly as technology evolves, and STEM skills are required to sustain this business ecosystem," says Sean Brady, Congruity360 Managing Partner. Brady adds, "We look forward to partnering with more STEM enrichment programs in the near future."

About Congruity360

Congruity360 is a comprehensive, single-source solution provider specializing in high-quality managed services across enterprise data storage, migration, information governance, and support. Operating from its privately-owned Data Center, Congruity360 supports the entire data lifecycle by simplifying and optimizing data management infrastructures. Congruity360 empowers end users and partners to focus on their core business competencies by increasing data reliability, reducing risk and saving time. Congruity360 is dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and transformation in an ever-evolving IT ecosystem.

