Congruity360 Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

NORWELL, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruity360, data governance and storage leader, today announced the availability of Classify360 in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Congruity360 customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Classify360, Congruity360's flagship data classification SaaS solution, is a universal information engine delivering content-level insight across structured and unstructured data, unlocking data across all storage systems, specifically legacy storage systems. The SaaS solution addresses data problems at the storage system level, not solely the business application level, with a deep understanding of the total data storage environment. The power of supervised and unsupervised machine learning is strategically harnessed within the solution, providing an even deeper layer of risk assessment and elastic modeling to ensure accurate classification across the data landscape. Customers utilizing Classify360 experience demonstrable ROI in weeks, not years, courtesy of the tool's on-demand usage capabilities.

"Working with Microsoft's Azure cloud services allows us to leverage elastic cloud compute capabilities when running our Classify360 SaaS solution in Azure environments," says Chris Ryan, Chief Development Officer of Congruity360. "We are able to instantly spin up compute on demand when processing petabytes of data and scale down accordingly when the platform is processing lesser amounts of data. The elasticity Azure provides brings true cost and timeline optimization to our clients, helping them make faster, smarter mission-critical decisions."

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said, "We're pleased to welcome Congruity360's Classify360 solution to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Congruity360 is a single-source data governance provider bringing order to data chaos. Our solutions keep enterprise data secure, healthy, and agile, exposing reliable data sets that empower businesses to make intelligent decisions. With a focus on cost savings, simplicity, and efficiency, Congruity360 introduces simple workflows, reduced storage footprints, and maximum productivity to every engagement.

