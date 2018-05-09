Congruity360 Prepares US Companies for GDPR Compliance

With GDPR set to take effect on May 25th, 2018, there is much uncertainty regarding the impact the regulation will have on US-based companies. According to Forrester, 80% of US companies will not be GDPR compliant by the end of 2018; many US-based companies may not even realize they fall within the new geographic scope of the regulation.

AIA uses smart technology, like artificial intelligence, to help companies govern data within the parameters of specific policies and regulations, such as HIPAA and GDPR. AIA provides complete GDPR readiness by continually identifying, classifying, and controlling hundreds of data and file types, ensuring satisfaction of any compliance standards.

"Achieving GDPR compliance is not a one-time exercise to clean up data. Maintaining compliance will require continuous monitoring and oversight to ensure ongoing adherence to the mandates," says Kirk Carter, Managing Partner at Congruity360. "It is imperative organizations implement the correct infrastructure now in order to easily maintain compliance with their growing data sets," Carter adds.

Businesses impacted by GDPR will be tasked with taking consistent, demonstrable action on their data; the ability to identify redundant, obsolete, and trivial (ROT) data and dark data is an imperative first step to appropriately handling a data set. AIA employs GPUs to perform document audits, providing analysis that would take four weeks using CPUs in merely 20 seconds on GPUs. This quickened analysis timeline better protects organizations from GDPR noncompliance and the associated penalties.

Companies falling outside the scope of GDPR also see the benefits from onboarding AIA tools. AIA can be used to identify all data types to achieve cost-savings around storage capacity, while others heavily rely on AIA to set new policies and achieve compliance. AIA is offered alongside eDiscovery and archive solutions within the C360 suite, a collection of enterprise search and information management tools.

About Congruity360

Congruity360 is a comprehensive, single-source solution provider specializing in high-quality managed services across enterprise data storage, migration, information governance, and support. Operating from its privately-owned Data Center, Congruity360 supports the entire data lifecycle by simplifying and optimizing data management infrastructures. Congruity360 empowers end users and partners to focus on their core business competencies by increasing data reliability, reducing risk and saving time. Congruity360 is dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and transformation in an ever-evolving IT ecosystem.

Contact Information

Erin Grant

egrant@congruity360.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/congruity360-prepares-us-companies-for-gdpr-compliance-300644954.html

SOURCE Congruity360

Related Links

www.congruity360.com

