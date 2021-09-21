Congruity360 Welcomes Dave Casillo As Chief Revenue Officer, Signals Shift To SaaS Business

Dave is a proven Fortune 500 senior executive with a 35+ year background in diversified global businesses with a strong focus on SaaS sales. Casillo most recently held the Chief Revenue Officer role at Erwin, a leader in the data governance space that was acquired by Quest Software earlier this year. He has also served as a key member of core management teams for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dolby Laboratories, Adobe Systems, Insight Enterprises, Arrow Electronics & United Technologies. He has significant experience with both direct and indirect sales models tied to enterprise software. Dave holds a BS and MBA from Drexel University and is a graduate of the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Casillo's hiring is Congruity360's first post-divestiture investment, signaling a true shift to a completely SaaS-focused future. "Dave's straightforward approach to SaaS and sales management will drive our revenue goals into 2022 as we continue to make tremendous progress in key big data markets such as fintech and healthcare," said Congruity360 CEO Brian Davidson. "Our sales organization is ready to evolve as we strengthen our offering and position within the data governance market. Dave will be instrumental in driving the significant growth we foresee for our company."

For years, Congruity360 partnered with leading IT hardware and software vendors. A major focus for Dave will be the creation of a strong and healthy partner ecosystem. In this role, Dave will use his extensive channel experience to build and strengthen the company's partner network via world-class partner enablement, programs, and sales and marketing support. This strategic hire reflects Congruity360's commitment to growing its robust indirect sales network and ensuring that its partners are a key component of the company's sales go-to-market.

ABOUT CONGRUITY360

Congruity360 is a single-source data governance provider bringing order to data chaos with Classify360. Our solutions keep enterprise data secure, healthy, and agile, exposing reliable data sets that empower businesses to make intelligent decisions. With a focus on cost savings, simplicity, and efficiency, Congruity360 introduces simple workflows, reduced storage footprints, and maximum productivity to every engagement.

For additional information please visit: https://www.congruity360.com/

Contact:

Erin Grant

[email protected]

SOURCE Congruity360

Related Links

www.congruity360.com

