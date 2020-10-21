Conifer Promotes Sam Leone To Executive Vice President

During Mr. Leone's nearly 13 years with Conifer, he has played a critical role in the successful expansion of Conifer's nationally recognized affordable housing portfolio – which today consists of more than 15,000 multi-family units, representing more than 228 Conifer Communities across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Mr. Leone's appointment comes at a pivotal time of growth and succession planning for the company, following the recent close of its partnership with Belveron Partners, LLC. Belveron is a privately held investment firm with a proven track record in preserving and expanding affordable and workforce housing across the United States. The new partnership will result in dedicated acquisition capital for Conifer, as well as exciting new co-development opportunities in existing markets and expansion into new markets – all of which will benefit from Mr. Leone's development leadership expertise as he steps into his new role.

"Sam has proven to be a true team leader and an invaluable contributor to Conifer's long-term strategic growth, said Joan Hoover, President & CEO of Conifer. "As importantly," she added, "Sam genuinely cares about the residents and communities we serve, and is firmly committed to working in close collaboration with all key stakeholders to ensure we produce high-quality affordable housing that's responsive to the evolving needs of our residents and communities, and supports the priorities of state, federal and local partners."

About Conifer Realty

Conifer Realty, LLC is a nationally ranked, full-service real estate company specializing in the development, construction, management, and ownership of high-quality, affordable housing communities. Since its inception in 1975, Conifer has grown considerably – currently owning and managing more than 15,000 multifamily units representing 228 apartment communities in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. In addition, the Company consistently maintains a pipeline of over 30 unique projects in various stages of the development process. For more information, please visit www.coniferllc.com, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/coniferrealty and follow us on Twitter @ConiferRealty

