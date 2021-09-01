Conifer Realty Announces Roger Snell as CEO; Marking New Phase of Growth

Roger is known for investment acumen, operational innovation and driving organic and inorganic growth at public and private companies. From 2010 to 2021, he was the Chief Investment Officer of Veritas Investments, Inc., a San Francisco multi-family and mixed-use real estate firm, where he directed acquisitions, capital markets and strategy; growing the firm eleven-fold to $4 billion in assets under management.

"We are excited for Roger to build on Conifer's success and believe he is exceptionally well-positioned to push the company's ambitious growth plans forward," said Paul Odland, Founder & Managing Partner of Belveron Partners. "Roger's experience leading real estate companies, raising capital globally and structuring strategic joint venture partnerships will benefit Conifer and aid the company in pursuing new opportunities."

"We look forward to seeing Roger lead Conifer's talented executive team to the next level of performance while playing a hands-on role in the mentorship and development of the company," added Odland.

"I'm honored to join Conifer at this exciting time in the marketplace and in the company's trajectory," said Roger Snell. "Conifer has a track record of delivering high-quality affordable housing and benefits from a stellar reputation within its industry. I'm eager to develop the company further and accelerate its growth across multiple markets and into new affordable and workforce housing ventures."

Roger's investment, development and portfolio management experience encompasses over $14 billion in real estate transactions. He presently serves on the boards of Veritas Investments and CIM Income NAV, a public REIT investing nationally in triple net office, industrial and retail properties. Prior to Veritas, he was the CEO of two public REITs.

Roger holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a member of the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), the Pension Real Estate Association (PREA) and the Urban Land Institute (ULI).

In September 2020, Belveron Partners, a private investment group with a strong focus on affordable housing preservation, acquired a majority stake in Conifer. The acquisition was the culmination of Conifer's deliberate work to diversify its ownership and bring in a well-capitalized partner with deep industry expertise. Together, Belveron and Conifer are committed to helping resolve the nation's affordable housing crisis.

About Conifer Realty

Since 1975, Conifer has grown to become a nationally ranked, full-service real estate company specializing in the development, construction, management, and ownership of affordable housing communities. Conifer's portfolio currently consists of 16,000 multifamily units, representing more than 240 apartment communities across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

