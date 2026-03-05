Conifers AI Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Hires in R&D and Product

Company expands executive bench and talent team as demand for AI SOC accelerates

DALLAS and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conifers , the agentic AI SOC platform transforming modern Security Operations Centers (SOCs), today announced the appointment of Doron Bachar as Vice President of Research & Development and Elad Hoffer as Vice President of Product. The additions deepen the company's technical leadership as it accelerates product development and scales its platform to meet growing enterprise demand.

Doron Bachar brings more than 20 years of experience leading complex technology programs, software development organizations, and large-scale strategic initiatives. He has deep expertise in building high-performing engineering teams from the ground up, and integrating AI and LLM-based solutions into production environments.

He joins Conifers from the Prime Minister's Office of Israel, where he spent over 12 years in senior technology leadership roles, most recently spearheading a new strategic domain focused on developing breakthrough capabilities through the integration of LLM-based AI tools.

Elad Hoffer joins Conifers with nearly two decades of experience building and scaling products at the intersection of cybersecurity, data, and AI. He has a proven track record of translating deep technological innovation into measurable business outcomes across both private and public-stage companies.

Most recently, Hoffer served as the head of core product at Salt Security, where he led the company's flagship product line. Prior to that, he was VP Product at Otonomo and held senior product management roles at leading cybersecurity companies, beginning his career at NICE Systems.

A graduate of the Intelligence Corps' technical units, Hoffer is also a co-founder of the Product Management program at Bar-Ilan University's School of Technology and Cyber, where he currently serves as Program Director.

"We're at an inflection point at Conifers, significantly scaling our team and pushing into the most advanced AI breakthroughs in security operations. To do that right, we needed to bring on world-class AI expertise in these two critical roles," said Tom Findling, CEO and Co-founder at Conifers. "Doron and Elad are proven builders who have led and scaled teams in high-stakes environments. With them on board, we have the foundation to build the most innovative SOC solution in a market where demand for AI-driven security is only accelerating."

Alongside these executive appointments, Conifers welcomes Anat Maor as Senior Talent Acquisition Partner to help build the company's talent for the next stage of growth. Maor brings hands-on experience scaling hiring at an early-stage cybersecurity company and at Apple, with a track record spanning executive search, sales, product, and international go-to-market teams.

These appointments follow a significant industry milestone for the Company after Gartner® recognized Conifers as the Company to Beat in the Report "AI Vendor Race: Conifers Is the Company to Beat in AI SOC Agents for Threat Investigation," December 2025.

