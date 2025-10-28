Conifers Announces Strategic Investment from Washington Harbour Partners to Scale CognitiveSOC for Government Missions

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conifers.ai, the agentic AI SOC platform transforming modern Security Operations Centers (SOCs), today announced a partnership with, and strategic investment from, Washington Harbour Partners to scale its CognitiveSOC™ platform and expand Conifers' work supporting U.S. government missions.

The partnership will accelerate product development and enhance service capabilities for government agencies, helping organizations adopt next-generation security technologies that proactively address emerging cyber threats while optimizing operational performance.

"We are excited to partner with Washington Harbour as we enter this next stage of our business," said Tom Findling, CEO and Co-Founder of Conifers. "This investment supports our plan to advance CognitiveSOC and bring proven, AI-driven investigations to new mission environments, increasing SOC quality, accuracy, and efficiency. Together, we will deliver innovation and trusted expertise where it's needed most."

Conifers' CognitiveSOC platform applies agentic AI and contextual decision analysis to SOC investigations to help reduce risk and become a force multiplier for analyst productivity at scale. The platform goes beyond tackling basic Tier-1 problems to help security teams handle complex investigations and take action with speed and precision. The platform's AI capabilities ensure resilience against constantly evolving threats while streamlining operations and reducing costs for customers.

"Conifers is applying advanced AI to one of the most complex operating problems in cybersecurity. We are proud to support Conifers' next phase of expansion to create lasting impact across mission-critical sectors," said Mina Faltas, Founder and CIO of Washington Harbour. "AI is reshaping cyber operations, but only a few platforms translate that promise into results. Our investment supports expanding CognitiveSOC to the environments where reliability is non-negotiable," added Daim Malik, Principal at Washington Harbour.

This partnership will enable Conifers to grow its mission to help government agencies and critical sectors stay ahead of evolving cyber threats through efficiency, reliability, and trusted AI adoption. Conifers has recently partnered with federally focused service providers to make CognitiveSOC available to government customers, leveraging agentic AI to bring innovation into government agencies.

About Conifers

Conifers.ai is transforming security operations centers (SOCs) with CognitiveSOC™, its AI SOC platform, enabling enterprises and MSSPs to achieve SOC excellence. By leveraging agentic AI, Conifers helps security teams investigate complex, multi-tier incidents with speed, accuracy, and trust. Led by seasoned cybersecurity leaders and backed by SYN Ventures, PICUS Capital, and Washington Harbour Partners, the company brings deep industry knowledge and innovation to an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape.

For more information about Conifers, please visit https://www.conifers.ai/

