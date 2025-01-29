Conifers.ai Raises $25 Million in Funding from SYN Ventures to Transform Security Operations and Achieve SOC Excellence Using Agentic AI

Cybersecurity start-up accelerates development and GTM efforts to bring strength of agentic AI to enterprise and managed security service provider SOCs

TEL AVIV, Israel and DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conifers.ai today announced $25 million in funding, as well as the formal launch of the company and its Conifers CognitiveSOC™ platform. This native AI platform helps organizations solve critical security operations center (SOC) challenges at scale, increasing effectiveness and efficiency, reducing risk, and increasing proactiveness to achieve SOC excellence.

Led by security industry veterans Tom Findling, Alon Yotvat, and Mark Kurman and backed by SYN Ventures, Picus Capital, and others, Conifers brings the power of agentic AI as a force multiplier to SecOps teams. Conifers enables customers to use AI to rapidly investigate complex, multi-tier security incidents at scale, with confidence and trust, and with the tools and portals they already use. This has resulted in increasing investigation accuracy by up to 8% compared to humans and reduced total end-to-end investigation time by up to 87%. Conifers CognitiveSOC platform also provides qualitative analytics and strategic KPIs that translate tactical results into measurable achievements and help build trust in the technology.

According to Tom Findling, Co-Founder and CEO of Conifers, "This is the year companies will start demanding more and compromising less for SecOps. According to leading industry analyst firms, SOAR is now obsolete and the opportunity for AI-based solutions is ripe for the taking. Our enterprise and MSSP customers are looking for solutions that tackle not just basic, Tier 1 problems but also more complex ones. They need to measure ROI and value beyond standard operational metrics like MTT(x)—to understand true business impact. The stakes are far too high to make the uncomfortable compromise between efficiency and effectiveness. They now need both for SOC excellence at a time when cyber attacks are at an all-time high."

The Conifers CognitiveSOC platform was designed to continuously ingest an organization's ever-growing stream of security incidents and, in conjunction with its institutional knowledge, provide deep, contextual investigations. Conifers' ability to continuously ingest and leverage institutional knowledge results in greater accuracy and consistency in its findings. Its patent-pending architecture ensures the right combination of AI techniques will be used on each incident analysis for more efficient and accurate incident resolution with predictable costs. Through its unique staged implementation framework, Conifers provides organizations with a proven process that builds trust and confidence in adopting AI in the enterprise.

"We are thrilled to partner with Conifers as it assists SOC teams in solving their most challenging investigations with its AI-native platform, CognitiveSOC. Conifers promptly solves complex incidents and frees up the Tier 1/2/3 analysts responsible for these triage processes, enhancing both the effectiveness and efficiency of provider and enterprise SOCs," said Jay Leek, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of SYN Ventures.

"Operating in large-scale deployments across the enterprise and providers, the Conifers CognitiveSOC demonstrates real business value," said Rutger de Boer, CTO of DTX. "As a service provider, implementing Conifers CognitiveSOC has enabled us to expand our offerings and business. By leveraging Conifers' smart AI approach, we can increase the quality and accuracy of its offerings. Additionally, with the power of smart AI, DTX can stay ahead of the speed of adversaries' attacks."

About Conifers.ai

Conifers.ai is transforming security operations centers (SOCs) with its AI-native Conifers CognitiveSOC™ platform, enabling enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to achieve SOC excellence. By leveraging agentic AI, Conifers empowers security teams to investigate complex, multi-tier incidents at scale with confidence, efficiency, and accuracy. Led by seasoned industry veterans and supported by SYN Ventures, Conifers is committed to addressing critical SecOps challenges through innovative solutions that enhance operational effectiveness, advanced investigation reasoning, and decision-making capabilities. With its unique staged implementation framework and patent-pending architecture, Conifers.ai builds trust in AI adoption, delivering measurable ROI and business impact. Learn more at https://www.conifers.ai/ .

