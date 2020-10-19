ConjoStudios' PTSD911 Documentary Secures Fiscal Sponsorship From the Film Collaborative

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conrad Weaver, President and Owner of ConjoStudios, LLC, a Maryland production company, is excited to announce that their new documentary PTSD911 has secured a fiscal sponsorship with The Film Collaborative (TFC). A fiscal sponsorship will allow Weaver and Producer Nancy Frohman to raise funds for PTSD911 from individuals, foundations, as well as corporate and government sources that give only to nonprofit organizations with IRS tax-exempt status.

"We are thrilled to be represented by The Film Collaborative as our fiscal sponsor. They have a great reputation for helping filmmakers, not only with fundraising but also with marketing and distribution. We look forward to raising the funds we need with their oversight and guidance," says Weaver. "The exciting thing is the very day this went live on the TFC website we had a donation of $2,500! So far, we've raised nearly $10,000, but we still have a long way to go."

Weaver, Director and Producer of Heroin's Grip as well as two other documentary features, and Frohman are not newcomers to fundraising for films. Between the two of them, they have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for previous films they have worked on. "It is a challenging time to raise funds especially this year with COVID impacting so many businesses and organizations. But we have to do it if we want to make a film. And this film is timely and important." Weaver says they are planning to raise the funds for the film with grants and donations from generous individuals, companies, and organizations who have a passion for making a difference in the lives of first responders.

PTSD911 will be a documentary feature film that explores the struggle of emergency first responders who battle the demons of post-traumatic stress but are often afraid of the very real threat of losing their job if they ask for help. The film will focus on first responders from law enforcement, fire, EMS, and dispatch agencies who are struggling to keep their jobs, their sanity, health and even personal relationships after traumatic incidents. Ultimately, PTSD911 will shed light on the hidden and often stigmatized mental health issues impacting many first responders across the world. The film will show how first responders can recover and that it's okay to ask for help. The filmmakers hope that PTSD911 will inspire agencies to make systemic changes in how they train and support their members.

Weaver says they hope to be able to begin production on the film in early 2021.

