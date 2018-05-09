Conklin Bros. is Offering Double the Discounts During Karastan Month

As a company spokesperson noted, between now and June 4, 2018, Karastan is offering its best deals of the year on floor coverings. To sweeten this amazing deal even more, Conklin Bros. will double the already-generous Karastan discount. In addition, they will include a free Soniclean vacuum when customers purchase 450 square feet or more, or 50 yards of flooring, with Conklin Bros. installation.

As Karastan's premier carpet dealer in the Bay Area, the blog noted, Conklin Bros. is delighted to offer the extra-special savings and bonus free vacuum to their customers.

"Karastan offers a great discount program for the spring all on their own, but our partnership with them allows us to make the deal even better," the new blog noted, adding that with over a century in the flooring business, Conklin Bros. has had plenty of time to make some great connections with some of the finest flooring and carpeting suppliers in the world, including Karastan.

"Because of this, we'd like to invite you to visit any of our showrooms in San Mateo, San Jose, or Dublin to see for yourself what Karastan is all about."

Conklin Bros. is proud to offer a tremendous selection of carpet and flooring from all the top manufacturers for every living space, including high-end designer styles to quality, value-priced products for every budget. After over 135 years of being in business, Conklin Bros. continues to be locally owned and managed. The commitment to quality, superior craftsmanship and attention to detail, is what separates Conklin Bros. from the rest.



