Conklin Candle Co. Unveils New Limited Edition Luxury Holiday Candles

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new boutique retailer of luxury candles on the Jersey Shore and they're shining some holiday light and spirit by the sea with several new additions to their hot-selling product line. The new luxury candles from Conklin Candle Co. are Warm Apple Pie, Mistletoe and Midnight Charcoal.

Conklin Candles co-founders Amanda Funicelli (left) and Jillian Conklin (right). Conklin Candles Mistletoe scent

"Candle-making has been an art on the Jersey Shore for more than three centuries," says Conklin Candle Co. founder Jillian Conklin, "and we put the utmost care and effort into maintaining that tradition of craftsmanship. These newest candles in our line possess heartwarming scents and a luxury look that really bring the holidays home. They make great gifts, too."

Since the boutique retailer first opened its doors in the summer of this year, sales have been brisk. That, again, goes back to peerless quality and the highest standards. "Every candle we sell is infused with the finest premium fragrance oils and presented in an elegant decorative matte-glass vessel," Jillian Conklin says. "The wax we use is 100% renewably-sourced, toxin-free, phthalate-free vegan soy wax and our lead-free cotton wicks are woven to provide a clean, bright burn. Each of our candles really is a work of art."

Previous fast-selling luxury candles in the line include Plum Cashmere, Limoncello Creme, Smoked Vanilla Whiskey, Lavender Driftwood and Jasmine Citron, among others. "The line is really growing," Jillian Conklin adds. "But we have to make sure each new variety meets our standards for excellence. So far, the response has been terrific. People love our candles and they love our new Customer Rewards Club, too."

Looking for a great holiday gift or an exquisite new candle for your home? Go to their website at conklincandles.com or visit their charming boutique at 21 Route 37 East, Toms River, NJ.

For more information, call 908-783-1939

SOURCE Conklin Candles