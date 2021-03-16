Conlan Scientific Named Top AI/ML Development Solutions Provider for Financial Sector in Washington DC in 2021

BETHESDA, Md., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conlan Scientific, a fast-growing nationally recognized authority in delivering AI/ML-based Financial Data Science solutions, proudly announced today that Clutch Research had recognized it as a top leader in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Development firms for its expertise in supporting the financial sector in the Washington D.C. region in 2021. Conlan Scientific has earned this national recognition based on its proven innovative, high-performing solutions, as voted and validated through its excellent client reviews.

Founded by Chris Conlan, a nationally acclaimed data science expert, Conlan Scientific is an industry innovator in delivering Financial Data Science Development services that leverage AI/ML to help large financial institutions, including banks, credit card companies, insurance companies, traders, hedge funds, and advisors. These financial institutions collect valuable customer data that can be used to reshape business strategies and make more informed decisions. One of the most disruptive areas is Quantitative Trading solutions, which use algorithms and programs that leverage mathematical models to identify and capitalize on available trading opportunities.

Conlan's leading-edge techniques empower financial organizations to reduce operational costs, enhance security and fraud detection, and increase returns. As more big data is collected, it enables financial institutions to form predictable and scalable decisions for their critical projects, where significant investments carry significant risks.

Conlan Scientific works with demanding financial clients to extract the best value from their real-time data through intelligent solutions such as:

Financial Machine Learning. Machine-learned investing and lending models outperform competitors under a variety of market conditions. Data-Driven Investment Valuation. Investment firms can move away from scoring models towards data-driven investment valuation models. Portfolio Visualization. Cutting-edge trusts and funds can use elegantly designed portfolio visualization tools to communicate the value of their expertise to existing and potential clients. Actuarial Science. Probabilistic models of financial behavior are growing necessarily more complex given newly available data. Fraud Detection. Businesses are more capable than ever of staying ahead of criminal elements by analyzing complex networks of data. Risk Management. As investor demand for exotic assets increases, managers need increasingly complex monitoring and analysis tools to measure financial risk.

Chris Conlan, the CEO, commented, "We are honored to be recognized as a trusted industry leader in delivering advanced AI/ML solutions to our discerning clients. We are especially proud to receive this third-party validation based on client reviews which demonstrate the level of satisfaction with our exceptional performance and results." Conlan added, "Conlan Scientific is rapidly growing and expanding its offerings to support Financial clients with innovative Quantitative Trading solutions. Quantitative Trading involves using computer algorithms and programs that leverage mathematical models to identify and capitalize on available trading opportunities. We are excited to offer our expertise to investors to help them continue to outperform."

Clutch Research is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

About Conlan Scientific

Conlan Scientific is a fast-growing AI/ML development firm for the financial sector, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. As a Financial Data Science Development services firm, Conlan Scientific delivers leading-edge techniques that empower financial industries to reduce operational costs, enhance security and fraud detection, and increase returns. Its representative clients' roster feature leaders such as Sames Auto Group, 721 Investment Systems, Klover Financial, David S Brown Real Estate Developers, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Signal Consulting Group, Insignia Federal Group, and the Center for Responsive Politics. To learn more about Conlan Scientific, visit our website at https://conlanscientific.com/.

