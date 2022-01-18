ConMet Launches Upgraded Training Website With Enhanced Layout and User-Friendly Functionality

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConMet is pleased to announce the launch of a new, upgraded online training website. The video-based online training features two courses, Hub 101 and Brake Drum 101, that provides users with essential knowledge of ConMet wheel end hubs and brake drums, including inspection and identification, recommended service, replacement or reinstallation, lubrication, and much more.

"With over 4,000 current users, our online training is regarded as one of the best in the industry," said Brian Rieger, Vice President of North American Sales. "Over the many years that we've offered this type of training, it has proven that online learning not only works, but it is a great addition to our hands-on training. We are excited to now give our valued learners access to the new upgraded experience."

The new learning management system (LMS) website includes an enhanced user experience, featuring an easy-to-navigate user dashboard that displays learners' enrollment status and course progress. Users have complete control of their training experience, including the flexibility to start and stop as needed and review previous chapters at any time. Assessment quizzes enhance and sharpen user knowledge of each topic, and learners can download and print certificates after successfully completing the courses.

See the new training website in action at ConMet Booth 1409 during Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW), January 24-27, at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.

Or, to sign up and begin learning now, visit training.conmet.com.

