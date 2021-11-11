ConMet Receives Three 'Masters of Quality' Awards from Daimler Trucks North America

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConMet, the industry's leading global manufacturer of wheel hubs, structural plastic, and aluminum casting components for the commercial vehicle industry, is pleased to announce that three of its facilities have been awarded the Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) 2020 Masters of Quality Supplier award – the highest honor the company gives to its suppliers.

"The commitment of all our valued suppliers who deliver for us, and for the fleets who keep the world moving, is appreciated and felt now more than ever," said Jeff Allen, senior vice president of operations and specialty vehicles for DTNA. "We are pleased to recognize this year's Masters of Quality award recipients and are honored by their dedication and partnership.

To ensure only top suppliers receive the award, DTNA carefully tracks the performance of each of their suppliers throughout the year and scores them based on delivery times, technology, value, and overall quality.

"We are honored to receive the Masters of Quality award for three of our ConMet plants," commented Ramesh Ramanathan, chief operations officer of North American operations. "This appreciation from our valued customer, DTNA, shows that outstanding cross-functional teamwork between our plants, supply chain, and multiple support functions can lead to customer satisfaction even during extraordinarily challenging times."

Because of ConMet's exceptional scores and commitment to continuous improvement in 2020, the company was honored with the award at three of its production plants – including its wheel end plant in Monroe, North Carolina, which now has received the award 31 consecutive times. The full list of locations that received the award are listed below.

Plants:

Monroe, North Carolina – 31-year recipient

Nuevo León, Mexico (metals) – 17-year recipient

Nuevo León, Mexico (plastics) – 2-year recipient

About ConMet

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet innovation has been critical in designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

ConMet is committed to creating products and services that align with critical customer needs. The development of more efficient products, processes, and technology that transform the way customers run and maintain their vehicles is central to ConMet's vision.

