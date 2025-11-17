Connamara Systems Launches ConnCentric, a Configurable Capital Markets Adapter

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connamara Systems, a leader in capital markets technology, today announced ConnCentric, a configurable, containerized adapter designed to streamline market connectivity and empower operations teams.

This intuitive tool allows firms to monitor, configure, and scale connections quickly, transforming connectivity into a managed service layer rather than a development challenge.

Though Connamara is best known for its custom capital markets solutions, ConnCentric evolved to extend that expertise into a simplified, productized platform. Building on the firm's reputation as co-authors and official maintainers of the open-source project QuickFIX, Connamara engineered ConnCentric to deliver the same reliability and precision that firms have long trusted in its FIX technology.

Connamara's ConnCentric eliminates the need to manage complex connectivity protocols, enabling faster integration, reduced cost, and lower implementation risk.

"The marketplace for FIX connectivity has become concentrated in the hands of a few vendors. With the entry of ConCentric, customers will have a choice delivered by a company with over two decades building FIX connectivity solutions." - Jim Downs, Founder & CEO, Connamara Systems

ConnCentric offers:

Dynamic configuration and deployment





Stateless adapter instances





Automated high availability





Centralized admin portal

The platform also supports JSON, Apache Kafka, and Red Panda, with additional protocols and transports available upon request.

For more information, visit www.connamara.com/conncentric .

About Connamara Systems

Founded in 1998, Connamara Systems is a leading custom software development company delivering innovative solutions to the global financial industry. With deep roots in the capital markets and a rich understanding of trading and market structure, Connamara combines certainty of delivery with the highest possible quality to meet the complex needs of its clients. www.connamara.com .

SOURCE Connamara Systems