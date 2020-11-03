Connatix Creates 'Smart Stories' to Deliver Content Relevancy at Scale

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connatix , the next-generation video technology company for publishers, announced today that 'Smart Stories' are now available in its Playspace platform to help publishers bring more automation to the newsroom. Playspace was launched earlier this year to enable publishers to create turn-key "story players" from existing video or article content, and then monetize with video advertising. The new feature takes this a step further and empowers publishers to enhance the editorial experience automatically with contextually relevant content.

Previously, publishers creating Stories in Playspace could either set up a feed or hand-select content to be shown in a story. Smart Stories offers a new option that does not require a feed, and instead leverages natural language processing to crawl the site, select the most contextually relevant content, and then create a story from it. Publishers maintain full control of their content, selecting how narrow or broad the contextual relevance should be. They can also choose a "trend" setting based on how recent or popular content is.

"Smart Stories enhances the reader experience and ensures publishers are in lock-step with their editorial goals," said Connatix CEO, David Kashak. "Connatix is leading an industry shift towards contextual content solutions. We're bringing automation to the forefront of editorial processes, and in turn bringing publishers one step closer to a true 'robotic newsroom' - where editors are backed by advanced AI tools to help inform decisions and ultimately tell powerful stories."

"We continue to provide publishers with more of what they've come to expect from Connatix, video monetization that works in harmony with their editorial ethos to drive both reader engagement and revenue," said Gil Sommer, Vice President of Product at Connatix. "The big leap in our technology is that it helps create countless versions of content automatically and based on the page's context. The content created is relevant, and will update in real time as new content is added across the site."

Connatix continues to develop innovative automation technologies including the recent release of Video Insights Engine. This first-to-market offering leverages advanced machine learning to automatically analyze visuals and audio within a publisher's video content to bring greater efficiency to the editorial workflows, derive new insights from content performance, and help scale contextual offerings for advertisers.

Connatix is a next-generation video technology platform for publishers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher success. Connatix works with over 3,000 publishers worldwide and in 2019 was ranked #1 in the comScore video metrix. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel and Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

