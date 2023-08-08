Connatix Integrates with Google's Display & Video 360

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connatix, the leading video technology company for premium publishers and advertisers, today announced it has integrated with Google's Display & Video 360. Now, advertisers using Display & Video 360 can simply opt-in to directly access Connatix's premium video supply while leveraging Display & Video 360's vast reach to deliver more relevant and engaging video ads to audiences, at scale.

"This integration will give our customers access to an even wider audience and help them deliver more efficient video campaigns to achieve their advertising goals and take their budgets further," said Jenn Chen, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Connatix. "The growth of our relationship with Display & Video 360 bolsters our commitment to creating a direct path between advertisers and publishers to drive successful, high-impact video advertising at scale. Empowering the market with greater control, transparency and value is what inspires us."

Today, most advertising is digital and nearly all of it is transacted programmatically. Connatix's integration with Display & Video 360 is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships and actions the company has taken to improve the programmatic ecosystem for publishers and advertisers alike. This integration furthers Connatix's mission to optimize the advertising supply path by helping brands and publishers increase efficiency by picking the supply path that works best for them. As a result of these moves, brands now have the option to directly optimize their paths to premium inventory at scale, while publishers can unlock greater ad spend.

To learn how to opt in to buy Connatix through DV360 and superpower video advertising campaigns, visit https://connatix.com/advertisers.

About Connatix
Connatix is a video technology company that powers the world's stories with effortless, empowering, and inspiring solutions. Through a proprietary full-stack platform, Connatix helps publishers deliver, monetize, analyze and create video, while providing advertisers with premium video inventory and precise Deep Contextual™ targeting. Sitting at the forefront of innovation, Connatix leverages the power of AI to optimize revenue and ensure relevancy, efficiency and scale across campaigns.

Connatix currently works with 350+ publisher groups across thousands of sites and leading brands and agencies. The private equity-backed business has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies and named an AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player for two consecutive years. Founded in 2014, Connatix is headquartered in New York City and continues to expand its global footprint with offices in London, Cluj-Napoca, and Tel Aviv.

