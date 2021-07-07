Connatix Named a 2021 AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connatix , the next-generation video platform for publishers and advertisers, was honored on the 2021 AdExchanger Programmatic Power Players list, which recognizes the leading agencies and service providers in programmatic advertising.

Connatix was recognized for its innovative media planning and buying capabilities, and for the Connatix Exchange, which is directly integrated with Connatix's leading video player technology and in-house ad server that connects buyers directly to premium video inventory from leading publishers. The company provides the most direct path to the page for video advertisers, increasing efficiency, reducing supply chain costs and ensuring that coveted ad budgets go further for each meaningful impression.

On the contextual advertising front, Connatix was also celebrated for its Insights Engine. Powered by proprietary technology, computer vision and deep learning, the Insights Engine analyzes the audio and frame-by-frame images of videos in a publisher's content library, understanding video context and generating targetable categories before a video even gets to the page. This ensures ads are delivered alongside contextually relevant content that is aligned with brand strategies to maximize reach and engagement.

"We're proud and humbled to be included on the AdExchanger Programmatic Power Players List. This industry recognition speaks volumes, and demonstrates our commitment to developing the best and most innovative solutions for our partners, and closing the gap between advertisers and publishers," said David Kashak, CEO of Connatix.

The AdExchanger Programmatic Power Players is the digital marketing industry's first searchable guide to the best agencies, tech providers and partners. Programmatic Power Players companies were chosen from hundreds of submissions received across the globe and evaluated based on the strength and breadth of their offerings, documented case studies, and client references.

For more information, visit https://connatix.com/advertisers .

About Connatix

Connatix is a next-generation video technology platform for publishers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher success. Connatix works with over 3,000 publishers worldwide and in 2019 was ranked #1 in the comScore video metrix.

Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel and Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

