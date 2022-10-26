Connect America and AHIP Present Webinar Sharing First of Its Kind: Visibility into the Home & Hospital

Webinar to showcase ground-breaking collaboration with a health information exchange (HIE) to close gaps in care circles

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect America, the nationally recognized innovator in digital health and safety solutions that enable seniors to gracefully age in place, today announced that it is teaming up with the American Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), a national trade association representing the health insurance industry, to host a webinar highlighting how ground-breaking collaborative approaches with health information exchanges (HIEs) can close gaps in care circles.

The free one-hour webinar, "The First of Its Kind: Visibility into the Home & Hospital," will be held on Nov. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

Although most aging adults want to remain in their own homes for as long as possible, payers, accountable care organizations, caregivers and family members are often the last to know when critical care events and hospitalizations happen. This lack of visibility erodes a person's independence and can accelerate the transition to assisted living. However, there is a better way for all stakeholders.

This webinar will share key details of Connect America's collaboration with an industry-leading HIE serving patients in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The collaboration will result in a first-of-its-kind service from Connect America that delivers crucial patient information to caregivers and case managers in near real-time when hospitalizations occur—helping to close a gap in the care circle.

Webinar attendees will learn more about this distinct collaboration including:

How a more expansive digital health and safety platform that includes Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS) and AI-enabled Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) can enhance engagement for a person aging in place, improve clinical outcomes, and lower healthcare spending.

The importance of HIEs in delivering crucial Admit, Discharge and Transfer (ADT) information to caregivers, case managers and family members in near real-time when hospitalizations occur.

"The home has always been considered a 'black box' of healthcare, offering little visibility to payers, providers, and caregivers," said Rosemary Kennedy, Chief Health Informatics Officers, Connect America. "As healthcare continues to shift to the home, and with the integration of RPM, PERS, and advanced analytics, stakeholders can peel back the curtain to gain new insights that close the care gap, improve outcomes and lower costs. We are thrilled to team up with AHIP to share details of this innovative collaboration."

This webinar is well-suited for healthcare leaders, payers, ACOs, caregivers and others wishing to learn about this innovative way forward in connective care technology for seniors and vulnerable populations wishing to age gracefully in place.

About Connect America

Connect America, and its family of brands, is the leading provider of connective health solutions dedicated to empowering aging adults and vulnerable populations to live safely and independently at home for as long as possible. The company's AI-assisted digital health and safety platform includes Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS), Medication Management, Analytics, and SDoH support that enables continuous in-home and mobile monitoring of aging and at-risk populations for more timely interventions and smart escalations of care. With improved outcomes, reduced hospitalizations and lower care costs, patients and their care circles have peace of mind knowing Connect America is how health and home connect. To learn more, visit https://www.connectamerica.com.

