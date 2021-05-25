Connect America Appoints Rosemary Kennedy as Chief Health Informatics Officer

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect America, a nationally recognized leading innovator in connected health solutions, announced the expansion of its strategic management team with four new hires, including industry veteran Rosemary Kennedy as chief health informatics officer. This announcement comes on the heels of its recent acquisition announcement of Philip's Aging and Caregiving business.

Kennedy has spent decades of her professional career in healthcare technology, specifically mobile communication and medical device monitoring solutions. She has led the development, implementation, and value creation of body-worn sensors, mobile apps, mobile communication infrastructure and workflows, algorithms, and population analytics.

"Leadership at Connect America is very excited to welcome Rosemary to the team as a trusted advisor who is skilled at transforming healthcare outcomes," said Janet Dillione, CEO, Connect America. "Her proven methods for technology implementation, education, sustainment, and ROI measurement are well known in the industry. Rosemary has a genuine passion for delivering innovative, value-based healthcare and will be an asset to our customers and partners."

In addition to Kennedy, three other senior executives join the organization and bring decades of talent and success.

Dorit Baxter, who has more than 20 years of experience leading global marketing, communications and sales enablement functions for various healthcare, health insurance, and technology companies, joins the organization as chief marketing officer. Before joining Connect America, Baxter was SVP of Marketing Communications at Inteliquet and SVP of Marketing at Remedy Partners, now Signify Health.

John Fanuko, who has 25 years of financial and operational management experience, joins the organization as vice president of finance. During his career, he has held chief financial officer, business transformation and information technology leadership roles. Fanuko brings deep expertise in helping businesses improve performance, profitability and processes in diverse industries, including healthcare information technology and professional services.

Nicole Kahny, who has more than 26 years of human resources experience working with complex organizations undergoing significant industry and organizational transformation and high growth, joins the organization as chief human resource officer. Before joining Connect America, she worked at InterDigital, Airgas, Viacom, Pfizer, and Lockheed Martin.

"I am thrilled to expand our leadership team in the critical areas of health informatics, human resources, marketing, and finance and enthusiastically welcome Rosemary, Dorit, John, and Nicole to the leadership team," said Dillione. "Their roles will be instrumental in merging Connect America with Philips Aging and Caregiving business. Each of them has a high level of domain expertise that will continue to reinforce our mission and strength in innovation in the personal emergency response system market and beyond."

About Connect America

Headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pa., Connect America is a leading provider of connected health solutions dedicated to improving access to care, safety, independence, and quality of life. Its growing portfolio of medical alert systems, remote patient monitoring, and medication management solutions helps bridge the gap between individuals and their health partners, providing a more connected health experience.

For more than 40 years, the company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries have been delivering value-based solutions committed to quality care, improved health outcomes, increased patient satisfaction, and reduced costs. Its mission is to ensure that every individual, patient and provider has access to the life-saving benefits of receiving the right care at the right time—and to empower seniors and individuals to stay safe and connected at home.

