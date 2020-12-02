Connect America Partners with Idaho Health Data Exchange to Deliver Telehealth Solutions to Patients Statewide

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect America, a nationally recognized leader in comprehensive telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions, announced its partnership recently with Idaho Health Data Exchange (IHDE). The integration between Connect America's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform and IHDE will help increase remote access to essential healthcare services while improving safety and health outcomes for patients statewide.

It is becoming more important than ever, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, for providers to offer remote health services. Rural states such as Idaho can greatly benefit from Connect America's products and technologies, because they offer patients safer, more accessible options for preventive, routine, and chronic care. Furthermore, these services will help to reduce the burdens on Idaho's rural and critical access hospitals and healthcare providers, improving outcomes for the vulnerable populations they serve.

"Our cutting-edge technologies are easy to use, effective and cost-friendly, and they help address some of the most serious challenges facing patients and providers during these uncertain times," said Richard Brooks, president, Connect America Healthcare. "We are proud to be chosen as a partner to the IHDE in providing their patients with safer options for healthcare delivery that will help improve outcomes and quality of life for Idaho residents and exchange members."

"The integration between Connect America RPM and IHDE will help facilitate public health mitigation strategies by creating a safer option for healthcare personnel and patients," said Hans Kastensmith, executive director, IHDE. "Connect America offers expertise, innovation and commitment to service, which makes them the ideal partner. Their web-based platform provides numerous entry points to monitor, educate, and engage patients and its proprietary predictive analytics can identify and stratify risk factors. We are excited about our selection and look forward to working with Connect America to bring much-needed telehealth opportunities to IHDE members."

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, telehealth adoption has increased by more than 50% during the peak of the crisis. Not only has the expansion of telehealth services helped to combat the virus, it is also reducing the strain on healthcare systems and providers while maintaining the continuum of care for patients.

The comprehensive platform provided by Connect America, including personal emergency response systems, remote patient monitoring solutions, and medication management tools, will help IHDE and their participants improve patient outcomes, reduce utilization costs, support disease management, reduce hospitalizations and readmission rates, promote member education, and encourage self-management.

About Idaho Health Data Exchange

Idaho Health Data Exchange (IHDE), a non-profit 501(c)(3) company, is Idaho's statewide Health Information Exchange, dedicated to meeting the needs of healthcare providers and ensuring that Idaho's citizens receive the most effective health services possible. To achieve these goals, IHDE is working with a wide-array of stakeholders and actively building a best in breed technology infrastructure to provide access to reliable data and information, combining traditional healthcare data with other data sources to help address the medical, behavioral, and social needs that influence the well-being of Idahoans. In addition to technology enhancements to improve overall performance, an array of tools aimed at improving patient outcomes will be made available to IHDE participants, including: an analytics platform, telehealth platform, a remote patient monitoring system, and a social determinants of health platform. As a trusted data sharing partner in Idaho, IHDE looks forward to bringing you a new suite of service offerings to improve quality of health outcomes and reduce the cost of care. For more information, visit: https://www.idahohde.org/

About Connect America

Headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pa. with field offices nationwide, Connect America offers a growing portfolio of health monitoring solutions designed for population health management in today's value-based healthcare ecosystem. Our connected health solutions are built on a single web-based platform and include remote patient monitoring, personal response systems (PERS) and medication management tools. Our technologies help high-risk patients and providers better manage their health while supporting improved outcomes, reduced utilization costs, and increased quality of care. For more than 35 years, Connect America has been helping patients, providers, and payers including Medicare Advantage, ACO's, MCOs, IDNs, hospitals, and FQHCs better manage delivery of care for vulnerable patient populations across the nation.

To learn more, please visit https://www.connectamerica.com.

Connect America Media Contact:

Allison Gumbs

[email protected]

Idaho Health Data Exchange Contact:

Prudence Vincent, BSN, RN

[email protected]



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Connect America

Related Links

http://www.connectamerica.com

