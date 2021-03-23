Connect America Selected to Provide Personal Emergency Response Services to New York Medicaid Recipients

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. and ALBANY, N.Y., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect America, a nationally recognized provider of connected health solutions, announced today that the New York City, Department of Social Services, Human Resources Administration (DSS) awarded the company a three-year contract to provide Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and smoke detectors to Medicaid recipients in New York City.

DSS has been seeking ways to provide emergency services to city residents struggling with poverty, age-related infirmities, physical disabilities and other challenges associated with social determinants of health (SDOH). Under the Agreement, Connect America will provide PERS to approximately 28,800 low-income and underserved residents of New York City that are enrolled in Medicaid.

"Connect America is honored to be selected as the exclusive provider of Personal Emergency Response Systems and smoke detectors to Medicaid populations in New York City," said Richard Brooks, president of the company's healthcare division. "We value our long-standing relationship with New York City, and we remain committed to helping their most vulnerable populations safely age in place. This project will help increase access to much-needed emergency assistance for thousands of individuals in need, providing them with the life-saving benefits of receiving access to the right care at the right time."

According to data from the National Council for Aging Care, one in four seniors falls each year, and every 19 minutes, an older adult in the U.S. dies from a fall. The cost of these falls to the healthcare system is enormous, averaging $30,000 to treat an elderly victim and an estimated $67 billion total in 2020. Rapid response times and access to urgent care can help reduce poor outcomes and complications associated with falls, long lie times and other major health events.

Connect America has been a provider of PERS for New York City for over 25 years. They are the nation's largest independent PERS provider, with more than 1 million lives protected since the 1980s. The company's at-home systems, mobile systems and fall-detection pendants enable individuals to connect with highly trained emergency response operators who can assess the situation and send the help they need anytime, anywhere.

About Connect America

Connect America's flexible, scalable, reliable connected health platform has helped aging Americans and other at-risk populations live safely in their own homes for 35 years. With easy-to-use personal emergency response, remote patient monitoring and medication management systems Connect America processes more than 250,000 emergency signals and data transmissions each month and has protected more than 1 million lives. Connect America is more than just technology. Its expert advisors help to build and tailor systems that achieve targeted quality, risk and health outcomes today while developing the tools and strategies to manage tomorrow's challenges. More than 1,000 provider partners and health plans in the U.S. trust Connect America as the safe choice for preventing unnecessary readmissions and emergency department visits. For more information, visit www.connectamerica.com

