Connect America's Healthcare Division Adds Petaluma Health Care District's Medical Alert System Program Lifeline of the North Bay to its Growing Portfolio of Home Healthcare Businesses

Lifeline of the North Bay will become Connect America West and serve as a base to expand the reach of Connect America's Healthcare Division throughout the State of CA, bringing medical alert and mobile alert products, as well as Telehealth services, remote patient monitoring and medication dispensing systems, to a broader range of customers.

"Our Healthcare Division will continue to add to our nationwide footprint through similar acquisitions, as well as organic growth through our sales team," said Richard Brooks, Healthcare Division President, Connect America. "Strategic acquisitions like Lifeline of the North Bay, a premier Medical Alert System Program in California, enable us to establish a presence as a market leader in each new area that we enter and to build on the strength of the reputation and referral network of the companies that we acquire." Connect America West will offer additional products and services to its subscribers and agencies.

Ramona Faith, PHCD's CEO said, "Transitioning our program and current dedicated staff to Connect America, a leader and long-time provider in the life safety industry, will bring our subscribers and providers a wealth of systems upgrades, including the latest advancements in technology and monitoring services, as well as new services to enhance their experiences over the long term. We are proud to have built a strong, life-saving system led by dedicated staff serving six North Bay Area counties, and we are thrilled to have attracted Connect America to acquire and advance our program."

PHCD of Petaluma, CA is a public agency dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the Southern Sonoma County community through leadership, advocacy, support, partnerships and education. For more than 25 years, its Lifeline of the North Bay program has enabled thousands of people to live with greater independence and dignity, offering an FDA-approved personal emergency response service, and ensuring easy access to help 24 hours a day, 365 days per year at the press of a button.

Added Faith, "It gives me great pleasure to know that the exceptional local service will not only continue, but also have the opportunity to expand and impact more lives throughout Northern California. Connect America West will build upon the work of our team and Petaluma will serve as the hub for expansion."

About Connect America's Healthcare Division

The Healthcare Division of Connect America is part of the largest independent provider of Personal Emergency Response Systems in the United States. The Healthcare Division partners with home healthcare agencies, Medicaid agencies, hospitals, drugstore chains and other healthcare organizations nationwide to provide emergency monitoring services for individuals. With advanced Emergency Response Systems, Telehealth services and Medication Management tools, Connect America delivers today's "must-have" healthcare technologies to hundreds of thousands of people every day. For more information, please visit our Products and Services, Telehealth and FAQ pages, at connectamericapers.com, or call 1-800-215-4206.

