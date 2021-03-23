Connect and Stay in Shape With TeamUp Fitness

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rise of COVID-19, singles and those looking for a partner are finding fewer opportunities to mingle, connect, and possibly meet their soulmate. With the ongoing pandemic, online dating is often the only option to try to connect with new people or find a life partner.

TeamUp Fitness

In an effort to help fitness enthusiasts stay connected, the TeamUp Fitness App helps health and wellness goal-oriented people who are looking for a gym buddy to connect by completing a profile and building their preferences. The platform will match users based on their fitness goals, workout preferences, activities and geographic location to find a potential connection.

When users arrive at the gym, they can mark themselves as "At the Gym" or "Let's TeamUp" to let other users, or even their crush, know they are currently training and working on their fitness goals. These are just a few of the fun features built into the app so that people can connect.

"Staying active is not only an important aspect of living a healthy lifestyle, making friendship or relationship connections in fitness is the key to success in your fitness journey," said Frank Peperno, Chief Marketing Officer of TeamUp Fitness. "The TeamUp Fitness app provides all the tools, abilities, and functionality found in today's popular dating apps like a Bumble or Match along with features specifically developed for the fitness community. TeamUp Fitness, however, is geared for those who want to connect with those who make fitness and exercising a priority in their life."

About TeamUp Fitness

TeamUp Fitness is a Social, Lifestyle, and Fitness Connection - Dating platform developed to bring the entire fitness community together. Connect, find, match, and chat with new fitness friends, new workout partners, fitness professionals and possibly find your Fitness Soulmate!

Download the app on the Apple Store or Google Play Store today.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Alexis Quintal

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE TeamUp Fitness