Connect by Stars on Board Hires Ezzat Jallad to Manage Pre-IPO Capital Raise

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect by Stars on Board Technologies ("Connect") announced the hiring of Mr. Ezzat Jallad, Managing Director at investment firm Silver Rock Group, www.silverrockgroup.com, to assist Connect with their future Fund Raising & their subsequent foray into the Capital Markets.

Mr. Jallad will also oversee the company's planned next two rounds, for $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $25 million in 2022; as well as future plans of Connect to expand exponentially. Mr. Jallad has experience in investment banking, financial advisory and corporate finance. SRG, is a boutique investment firm with expertise in the Capital Markets.

"Jallad's extensive experience in the field of investing in companies in different stages, will be a great asset to us as we build this exciting new technology to create a more engaged community globally," said Ray Fares, Founder and CEO of Connect.

Connect is presently in the midst of its initial round capital raise of $1 million via an equity regulated crowdfunding campaign on netcapital.com.

Capital from the first round will go to expanding operations and supporting growth of the company's popular app "Connect". Connect is a revolutionary platform creating vast opportunities for monetization, advertising, and communication. The platform provides a digital link connecting users and fans with celebrities, influencers, and community leaders on a global scale, where users will be rewarded and earn for their time and contributions.

In addition, Connect announcing major development in a press release to the media:

Stars on Board, Connect's related party, will be running two major musical and entertainment events, and one cruise, in the second half of this year and first quarter of 2022. The events will be in Antalya, Turkey, on August 28, 2021; and Atlantis Palm in Dubai on November 25, 2021; and the Cruise will depart from Miami on February 14, 2022. The three events will be attended by major celebrities where fans will enjoy live music and celebrities performing their latest albums.

Stars On Board is a leader in providing entertainment events to communities all over the world, featuring renowned and recognized entertainers and celebrities.

"Given our history and credibility, we are building a unique and exclusive roadmap and vision for Stars On Board brand, we are building on our strong ties with world class talent agents, world class celebrities and influencers, and the long standing partnership with media companies to develop the next generation social monetization platform. Making users our first priority to earn and learn is a key for our community," said Youssef Harb, CEO of Stars On Board.

The company expects to launch "Connect" by August 2021 in partnership with over 100 well-known celebrities and influencers from all over the world. Connect will be a major milestone in the company's history, building on its 12 years of launching premier events and festivals attended by over 30,000 customers from the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Europe, Mexico and Middle East.

To date, the Connect offering still raising funds on Netcapital. The offering, being made pursuant to Section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act, is open until July 1.

More information about the offering can be found at: https://bit.ly/starsonboard

Contact: Maya Taha, [email protected] Office +1 (310) 975-7133

Twitter @starsonboardapp https://connectworld.me

