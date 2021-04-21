Connect by Stars On Board Pre-IPO Regulated Crowdfunding Campaign Hits $113,000 In The First Week

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect by Stars On Board Technologies, announced today that it is raising funds via equity regulated crowdfunding campaign on netcapital.com to expand operations and support the growth of its popular app "Connect". The company set out to raise $1M on netcapital.com

Connect App is an onDemand Social Monetization Platform company based in LA, United States. It's an app to enable users and fans to connect, engage and communicate with the world's best talents and celebrities of all kinds. Connect; it's an opportunity with endless earnings for everyone on the platform.

"We are offering common shares in our company at $0.32 a share valuing the company at US$16M. The minimum amount is $100 and the maximum amount is $50,000. The offering will remain open until May 31,2021" said Ray Fares, Founder and CEO.

The company enjoys strong board of advisors, commitments from celebrities and influencers in Hollywood, Bollywood and Middle East (Dubai).

"Our history shows our credibility for the future expansion and growth of Connect. Backed with our past 10 years, we're confident to offer to the market a must to use app for earnings for everyone on the platform" Said Youssef Harb, co-founder and President.

The total addressable market (TAM) for such services provided by Connect estimated at $900B by 2023, having strong support from our pre-signed celebrities and influencers is a great motivation for us to develop and market Connect for the new generation which they demand services to engage and communicate rather than commenting and liking posts only.

This offering is being made pursuant to Section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act.

To invest; please visit: https://bit.ly/starsonboard

Contact: Maya Taha, [email protected]; Office +1 (310) 975-7133

Twitter @starsonboardapp | website: https://connectworld.me

SOURCE Connect by Stars On Board