Connect For Education and Starting Hearts Announce the Launch of their Powerful Online Education Program and Training Platform

HERNON, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect For Education Inc. (C4E), a leading provider of online education technologies, is proud to announce a successful launch of Call.Push.Shock , a highly-interactive online training and education curriculum that provides users of all ages with lifesaving skills training. This ongoing project is a result of a close collaboration with nonprofit Starting Hearts , which provides CPR and AED training programs to save the lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims.

With an age-appropriate curriculum from kindergartners to high school seniors to senior citizens, the platform facilitates leadership and lifesaving skills training to last a lifetime. It offers online classes to individuals, schools, and organizations with state-of-the-art, interactive content.

"We're proud to partner with Starting Hearts in their mission to offer life-saving education for cardiac arrest victims," said Dongsook Whitehead, Founder and President of Connect For Education. "Through the use of online learning, they will be able to expand their program's reach and put this critical knowledge into the hands of more people."

K-12 Courses Engage Students with Online and In-Person Instruction

Life-saving skills are anchored in practice with mannequins and defibrillator trainers, lively chants and mnemonics video presentations . Five separate programs offer increasingly complex skills and knowledge, enhancing students' abilities to become lifesaving Neighbor Savers™ in their communities. Each student program addresses state and national Academic Learning Standards, at each grade level.

Adult Education Course is Available for Businesses and Organizations

The Starting Hearts Call.Push.Shock™ class is available via an online course and a classroom program. This class teaches adults how to perform essential, life-saving compressions and use a defibrillator. Both formats are perfect for businesses, clubs, schools, neighborhoods, and families. Starting Hearts also provides CPR/Defibrillator and First Aid Certification classes for teens and adults from the American Heart Association, American Red Cross, and Health & Safety Institute.

Teens and adults interested in becoming certified instructors in the Call.Push.Shock.™ curriculum are invited to participate in Starting Hearts' online Trainer Program. Those interested can learn more on the Call.Push.Shock.™ website or contact Alan Himelfarb, Executive Director.

For more information about this life-saving project, visit startinghearts.c4edu.org .

About Connect For Education Inc.

Connect For Education Inc. (C4E) is an education technology company serving both academic and professional clients since 2001. C4E offers an extensive catalog of configurable online academic courses adopted at over 400 educational institutions annually. C4E enables personalized digital learning experiences powered in C4E's proprietary Learning Management System (LMS) – C4E Link – along with active learning tools. Like C4E Bridge, C4E Link is one of a variety of proprietary learning platforms that enables integration into multiple major LMSs via Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI).



In addition to serving the academic market, C4E designs, develops, publishes, hosts, interactive online courses for US government agencies, corporations, and nonprofit organizations to enhance training, continuing education, and Executive and Professional Education programs.



For more information about Connect For Education, visit c4edu.com

