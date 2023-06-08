Connect Homes Affordable Housing Solutions to be Featured in National Exhibition

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect Homes, an industry-leading prefab housing provider, is participating in the Innovative Housing Showcase in Washington, D.C., this week, where it will highlight a range of modular housing products that seek to be part of the solution to the affordable housing crisis.

Connect Shelter Four in use in Rhonert Park, California 2022
Connect One model home on display at the Palm Springs Convention Center 2023
The three-day event, hosted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and held on the National Mall, will feature new building technologies, including Connect Homes' "Connect 1," a 460-square-foot Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) that is delivered complete and has been installed throughout California. The home is an accessible way to provide more density on single-family zoned lots.

"The Connect Homes dwellings are not only beautiful but practical," said Gordon Stott, a Connect Homes co-founder. "We are proud to participate in this event where we can work with policymakers and highlight our efforts to alleviate the affordable housing crisis. We need quality homes built quicker and less expensively, and Connect Homes is showing off our homes that do both."

Connect Homes and the rest of the showcase will be featured June 9-11 between 4th Street and 7th Street, SW, on the National Mall in Washington.

Additionally, Connect Homes is highlighting its Connect Shelter system, a widely-implemented, dignified modular housing solution designed to assist with the homelessness crisis. Each shelter is divided into individual units, built to give people the dignity and security of their own private space and private entrances — with optional features such as ensuite bathrooms and kitchenettes. Connect Homes is providing homeless shelter solutions for several communities in California.

"It's exciting seeing Connect Homes' design and build quality deployed at all ends of the housing spectrum," Stott added. "That Connect Shelters is also one of the most efficient ways to provide housing to those in need makes it a win-win."

Based in Los Angeles, Connect Homes features a line of standard homes that are easily adapted to a client's needs. Connect Homes provides high-design, high-performance homes at a fraction of the time and cost of custom residential architecture and building.

About Connect Homes
Connect Homes' patented modular system can deliver affordable modern, green homes to national housing markets from their advanced California factory, a first for the industry. Connect Homes was launched in 2013 by architects seeking to revolutionize the single-family home market by turning high-end custom residential architecture into a scalable product that more people can afford. Their Connect Shelters line expands on the original vision, serving dignified housing solutions to those experiencing critical housing needs. For more information, http://connect-homes.com.

