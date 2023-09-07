Connect, Innovate, Build: PCBC 2024 Exhibit Sales Now Live

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 65th Annual Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC), the premier gathering of the largest companies in homebuilding, is excited to announce that exhibit sales for its highly anticipated 2024 event are now officially open. PCBC will take place on June 19 and 20, 2024, at the Anaheim Convention Center. The event promises to bring together the best in residential building and design, with a packed schedule of keynotes, seminars, exhibits, and networking events.

Learn more about the Pacific Coast Builders Conference and how to become an exhibitor. Experience quality connections at PCBC, the official show for California’s building industry.
PCBC has long been recognized as the building industry's foremost platform for cutting-edge products, high-level and high value networking, and emerging business and public policy trends, innovations, and best practices. Known as an event "where business gets done," PCBC actively facilitates targeted meetings between major builders and manufacturers, delivering unparalleled value to attendees and exhibitors alike.

PCBC 2023 was well attended, and I enjoyed catching up with many in the industry. Compared to IBS, the PCBC format enabled meaningful meetings with manufacturers. I have signed two national agreements as a result. To me, PCBC is the best trade show in our industry. – VP National Purchasing

Exhibit sales for PCBC 2024 are expected to draw a diverse range of companies showcasing products and services shaping the future of homebuilding. From home technology and sustainable materials to design and construction solutions, exhibitors will have the opportunity to engage with thousands of influential professionals actively seeking the latest advancements in the field.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of exhibit sales for PCBC 2024," said Ann Bivens, Exhibits Director of PCBC. "We love reuniting professionals, fostering new connections, and providing a platform for innovation that will drive the future of homebuilding."

Participants interested in securing their exhibit space or for sponsorship opportunities are urged to visit the official PCBC website at www.pcbc.com as reservations have already started for returning 2023 exhibitors. Early registration is recommended for new exhibitors, as exhibit space and sponsorship opportunities tend to fill up quickly due to the high caliber of the attendee audience of PCBC.

PCBC is presented by the California Building Industry Association (CBIA), a statewide trade association advocating for housing and homeownership. CBIA members build nearly 9 out of 10 new housing units annually in California, ranging from charity homes to legally defined affordable housing, to middle-class market-rate housing, to luxury homes.

For more information on PCBC 2024, visit the event website at www.pcbc.com 

About PCBC:
PCBC is the premier homebuilding trade show and conference, serving the needs of the housing ecosystem, including builders, developers, contractors, architects, and manufacturers. With a history dating back to 1959, PCBC has established itself as the ultimate resource for education, networking, and showcasing innovative products in the home building industry.

Pacific Coast Builders Conference
By: California Builders Industry Association
Sacramento, CA
www.pcbc.com 

SOURCE Pacific Coast Builders Conference

