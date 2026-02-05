Connect Music Raises $80 Million Led by Rockmont Partners and Variant Investments, Accelerating Growth and Empowering Independent Artists

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect Music, the Memphis-based music rights and technology company led by Founder, President & CEO George Monger, has announced $80 million in new financing with Rockmont Partners and Variant Investments, positioning the company for significant growth in catalog acquisition, music licensing, and data-driven solutions that empower independent artists and labels worldwide.

Connect Music CEO, George Monger.

Connect Music's recent success includes the viral summer hit "Blow My High" by Dee Mula. The label also works with legendary Grammy-nominated producers Mike & Keys, alongside artists Sauce Walka, Don Trip, Boosie Badazz, and Nless Entertainment/BIG30. Past clients include YTB Fatt, Bread Gang Entertainment, and BigXthaPlug.

"This investment represents transformational growth capital for Connect Music and the artist partners we serve," said George Monger, Founder, President & CEO of Connect Music. "It gives us the ability to grow aggressively while staying true to our mission: empowering creators to maximize their earnings while owning their art, their data, and their future."

The growth of Connect Music reflects Monger's unique blend of entrepreneurial vision, passion for artists, and perseverance. A Bluff City native, Monger has long championed the creative economy in Memphis and the broader region. He began his career managing an international touring opera singer, later launching and leading a nonprofit music organization for four years before serving as Chief Operating Officer of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra in 2016.

In 2020, Monger founded Connect Music with the mission to provide independent artists and labels with transparent technology and financing typically reserved for major players. His leadership combines industry knowledge with a client-first approach that challenges traditional industry power structures. "George has consistently delivered on every promise," said Richard W. Smith, CEO of FedEx Airline and International. "His leadership and vision represent what's best about Memphis: resilience, innovation, and community."

Richard W. Smith and the late Frederick W. Smith are among Connect Music's most ardent supporters and shareholders, a testament to their belief in Monger's leadership and integrity.

"We have seen Connect accelerate from a bold vision into a scaled, high-performing business. George's ability to pair operational discipline with a deep commitment to creators has been a differentiator at every stage, and we have been impressed with how he executes on his plans. We are excited to support this next chapter and help George and the team continue building on this trajectory of sustainable, mission-driven growth for independent artists and labels," said Curt Futch, Managing Director at Rockmont Partners.

With the new financing, Connect Music will scale its acquisition and licensing strategy, while deploying proprietary A.I models to expand opportunities for artists to earn more from their intellectual property.

Connect Music now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the industry, but with a distinct focus on data transparency, equity, and artist ownership.

"Managing artists and running a nonprofit taught me that talent alone isn't enough. Artists deserve systems that honor their creativity and secure their future. My mission is to redefine what it means to win in music: where ownership, education, and empowerment coexist," Monger added. "This investment allows us to scale while keeping creators at the center of every decision."

Connect Music is a Memphis-based music rights and technology company dedicated to empowering independent artists and labels through transparency, innovation, and ownership. By combining cutting-edge data analytics with deep industry experience, Connect Music provides artists with the tools to manage, monetize, and protect their intellectual property across global platforms.

