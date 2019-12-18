Connect Now Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Realty World Mexico

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect Now, Inc., working in conjunction with their joint partner The Global Referral Center, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with IP Virtual Solutions to provide to the real estate industry within Mexico the tools to respond to consumers in seconds and gain a competitive edge, starting with Realty World Mexico.

Connect Now, founded in 2018, provides software tools that enable Realty World Mexico's regional brokerages' websites to display an engaging lead-capture pop-up, which has increased lead generation by 95%. Once the consumer submits an inquiry about a property of interest, any of the agents who are available to respond can claim the lead and begin conversations with the consumer in an average of 14 seconds via the Connect Now mobile app. And because Connect Now also consolidates website leads with other leads generated via third-party sources, agents can manage all customer conversations during the sales process easily, via the same app.

"The ability to respond to inquiries immediately was a game-changer for us. Our client portfolio has grown significantly since we began working with Connect Now," said Myrthea De La Pena, Franchise Director for Realty World Mexico. "Before using Connect Now's product, we were also unable to track how quickly inquiries received a response … if at all … nor could we track the progress our agents were making toward closed transactions. With Connect Now's online dashboard, all of these valuable insights are now at our fingertips."

"We are excited to be working with IP Virtual Solutions and the Realty World Mexico family of brokerages. Their early and enthusiastic adoption of our tool proves how a savvy organization can be made even more successful with the right tools," said Joshua E. Davidson, Connect Now Inc. Chief Executive Officer. "Their feedback continues to drive enhancements to our current product, as well as the development of new capabilities that benefit all of our customers," said Rachael Burger, Chief Product Officer at Connect Now Inc.

As an indication of the commitment between the two companies, Connect Now supports 13 Realty World franchisee offices throughout Mexico and almost 300 real estate agents who use its mobile app every day. And, the user base continues to expand to new offices and new users weekly.

