Connect Spring Marketplace Returns to Wynn Las Vegas in 2027

ATLANTA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect Spring Marketplace, the premier event for the tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industries, is set to return to Las Vegas from April 21-23, 2027. Hosted at Wynn Las Vegas, this highly anticipated event will once again bring together tourism professionals, destination marketers, MICE industry professionals, experiential marketing professionals, sports marketing professionals, and industry leaders for three days of education, networking, and business opportunities in the city that sets the global standard for hospitality and tourism.

Connect Spring Marketplace, the premier event for the tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industries, is set to return to Las Vegas from April 21-23, 2027.

The 2027 event marks another milestone in the longstanding partnership between Connect and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA.) This collaboration has been instrumental in elevating Connect Spring Marketplace to new heights, offering attendees an unparalleled experience that combines world-class hospitality, cutting-edge education, and innovative business solutions.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Connect Spring Marketplace back to Las Vegas," said Rebecca DeLuca, Vice President of Destination Sales for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "Bringing this community of visionary tourism and MICE professionals together at Wynn Las Vegas highlights our city's role as the destination where big ideas, meaningful connections, and the future of our industry all come to life."

"Wynn Las Vegas is honored to be the destination for Connect Spring Marketplace 2027. We are grateful to once again welcome the meetings industry to our resort and look forward to an exceptional event. We also look forward to showcasing a variety of resort enhancements and delivering an exceptional experience for all the attendees," Chris Flatt, Executive Vice President of Hotel Sales and Marketing, Wynn Las Vegas.

"Las Vegas has always set the standard for hospitality and tourism, so it makes perfect sense to bring Connect Spring Marketplace back to this incredible city," said Matt Johnson, Managing Director at Informa Connect. "Our event exists to empower professionals in the tourism and MICE industries with education, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities. There's no better place to achieve this than in Las Vegas, where the energy, innovation, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission."

A Marketplace Designed for the Tourism and MICE Industry

Connect Spring Marketplace is more than just an event—it's a true destination for the tourism and MICE industries, designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals across the sector. The event features several microevents, each tailored to empower destinations and industry leaders:

Connect Spring Marketplace: The headline event, where MICE and tourism industry professionals come together for pre-scheduled, AI-matched one-on-one meetings, groundbreaking education sessions, and unique networking experiences.

BizBash Experiential Leadership Summit: A gathering of top experiential marketing leaders, offering insights into creating impactful and memorable events.

Sports Leadership Summit: A dedicated platform focused on professional sports activations and experiential sponsorships, providing opportunities to explore innovations in the growing sports events sector.

eTourism Summit: A must-attend for destination marketers, this summit focuses on the latest trends and strategies in digital marketing for tourism.

This comprehensive approach ensures that every attendee—whether a destination marketer, hospitality leader, MICE professional, or experiential marketing expert—can achieve their key objectives in one central location.

Industry-Leading Features

Connect Spring Marketplace is renowned for its hosted buyer program and its pioneering reverse-style trade show, which uses AI matchmaking to coordinate pre-scheduled meetings between buyers and suppliers. These innovations have redefined how business is conducted in the tourism and MICE industries, offering a smarter, more intentional way of connecting.

In addition to its business-focused programming, the event is celebrated for its top-tier education sessions, featuring industry innovators and highly sought-after keynote speakers, as well as its unparalleled networking experiences. Attendees can expect unique opportunities to build meaningful connections in ways that have never been done before at industry events.

A Legacy of Excellence

Connect Spring Marketplace has a rich history of success in Las Vegas, having previously been hosted in the city in 2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Each year, the event has grown in scope and impact, solidifying its reputation as a cornerstone of the tourism and MICE industries.

The 2026 event, held in Louisville, KY, welcomed over 2,000 professionals spanning the tourism and hospitality sectors, and a similar attendance is expected for the 2027 edition. The economic impact of the event is significant, driving business opportunities and fostering growth within the tourism industry.

Registration Now Open

Registration for Connect Spring Marketplace 2027 is now open, with the lowest rates available for a limited time. Tourism and MICE professionals are encouraged to secure their spot early to take advantage of these exclusive rates.

For more information and to register, visit https://informaconnect.com/connect-spring-marketplace/

Media Contact:

Jordan Bouldin

VP, Marketing at Informa Connect

[email protected]

About Connect Spring Marketplace:

Connect Spring Marketplace is the premier event for the tourism and MICE industries, bringing together professionals from across the globe for education, networking, and business opportunities. The event is organized by Informa Connect, a leader in delivering world-class events and experiences.

SOURCE Connect Meetings