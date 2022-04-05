Connect to Nature During Your Next Social Gathering with Sustainable Earth Month Tablescapes by Seedlip and Social Studies

Creating a raw, unapologetic and inclusive gathering experience inspired by nature itself, the limited-edition kit entitled " Mother Earth " will feature full place settings for up to 4 guests, a bundle of Seedlip spirits with signature non-alcoholic recipes, a mint candle that can be repurposed as a flower pot, herb seed packets, seeded coasters to grow cocktail garnishes after the event, napkins made of PET bottles, and spring flower lollipops by Little Light Bakery. Each item in the kit reinforces the concept of sustainability—sustainable living, entertaining, dining, and drinking – and the idea that championing nature can happen with small mindful acts. For instance, opting for a sustainable rentable tablescape in lieu of buying disposable, plastic cutlery to host guests.

This Earth Month kit also serves to educate consumers about mindful consumption for a sustainable lifestyle. In addition to carefully selecting hosting items, the rise of non-alcoholic spirits like Seedlip make implementing sustainable imbibing enjoyable and seamless. Made from six carefully selected botanicals, Seedlip's expressions inspire consumers to live a balanced lifestyle, connect to others through nature, and experience life authentically. This nature-focused spirit also makes social drinking inclusive with its delicious and sophisticated non-alcoholic recipes.

Renowned advocates of nature, this limited-edition partnership is the latest project in Seedlip's dedication to educating consumers about nature and the infinite ways to connect to it. Honoring its commitment to the land it sources from, Seedlip is a member of 1% for the Planet and donates 1% of global revenue to grassroots environmental charities. Seedlip also collaborates with champions in the nature space, supports local grower communities and helps promote environmental causes through unique, 100% sustainable limited-edition collections.

Seedlip also amplifies each individual's definition of nature through inclusivity and self-discovery through its #MyRoots campaign. Discover individual journeys and how others are finding their roots in nature on @seedlip_na under the "My Roots" video series.

About Seedlip

Seedlip Non-Alcoholic Spirits is the pioneer and world's number one non-alcoholic spirit brand* (IWSR, 2021), enjoyed by people in over 18 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 by Ben Branson, farmer and graphic designer turned master distiller, Seedlip empowers consumers to connect to their roots and the world around them authentically through its non-alcoholic, calorie-, sugar- and carb-free products, and sophisticated cocktail options. Seedlip makes implementing a balanced lifestyle possible by offering three nature-forward expressions made from six carefully selected botanicals: Grove 42, a bright citrus blend; Spice 94, a warm, aromatic variant; and Garden 108, a fresh, herbal spirit. Seedlip's sophisticated blends won multiple medals at The Spirits Business Masters 2022, and the brand continued to be the undisputed leader in the on-trade Drinks International 2022 drinks report.

Honoring its commitment to the land it sources from, Seedlip is a member of 1% for the Planet and donates 1% of global revenue to grassroots environmental charities. Seedlip is honored to collaborate with champions in the nature space, such as Ron Finley – The Gangsta Gardner, founder of The Ron Finley Project and longtime Seedlip friend –to showcase and celebrate the infinite definitions of nature, especially in the urban space. Today, Seedlip continues to innovate in the evolving non-alcoholic industry and nature – finding new ways consumers can enjoy Seedlip and connect to their roots with every sip. Available in local retail stores and for delivery through e-retail, each Seedlip bottle has an SRP of $31.99. For more information, visit www.seedlipdrinks.com and @seedlip_na on Instagram.

About Social Studies

Social Studies is America's go-to for all things entertaining helping our customers gather better without the stress. Our flagship product is a rentable kit with everything needed to set a beautiful, Instagram-worthy table. We also offer a retail assortment of items from and inspired by our rentable looks, either pre-curated as bundles or a la carte, as well as entertaining essentials from games to candles. We are available nationwide and offer white glove customer service. We equip hosts with all the resources and tools they need, including pre-curated playlists on our Spotify channel that fit any mood and hosting tips and tricks on our editorial arm The Social .

SOURCE Seedlip