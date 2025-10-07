Connect Trade Establishes the Most Comprehensive B2B API Trading Network for U.S. Equities & Options

Trading and investment platforms can now accelerate growth with compliance-approved broker connections through an easy-to-use normalized API.

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect Trade, a leading provider of B2B trading API infrastructure, today announced the expansion of its trading network, enabling platforms to connect at scale across leading U.S. retail brokers for equities and options. With one integration, platforms gain scalable access to multiple brokerages, helping them grow faster while reducing the need to build and maintain individual connections.

The Connect Trade API spans equities, single-leg and multi-leg options, and futures. With streamlined workflows, flexible data access, and real-time streaming updates, integrations are fast and reliable. Every broker connection is compliance approved, giving platforms the confidence to build their businesses on top of them.

"Platforms want to grow by making it easy for users to connect their existing brokerage accounts without friction," said Jim Nevotti, CEO of Connect Trade. "We're removing the integration roadblocks so platforms can focus on their core functionality instead of building connectivity one broker at a time."

By partnering with Connect Trade, platforms can expand reach, unlock new asset classes, and accelerate go-to-market, all while delivering modern trading experiences to investors.

About Connect Trade

Connect Trade is a leading provider of B2B trading API infrastructure for U.S. retail brokerages. With one normalized API, platforms gain scalable access to equities, single-leg and multi-leg options, and futures.

The Connect Trade solution delivers streamlined workflows, flexible data access, and real-time streaming updates. By simplifying broker connectivity, Connect Trade helps platforms scale faster and deliver powerful trading experiences without the complexity of managing each integration in-house. For more information, please visit www.connecttrade.com.

