Connect Up Technologies Introduces SafeDistance Contact Tracing Solution

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 pandemic raging through the US and many countries across the globe, safety technology company, Connect Up Technologies, announces the immediate availability of the SafeDistance Contact Tracing solution.

University students have had to adapt to wearing masks and keeping apart. Each student and staff member wearing a SafeDistance device can help.

SafeDistance is a small, easy-to-use device that can help students & employees self-regulate physical distancing. The company provides an option for contact tracing reports to aid in controlling the spread of the virus. Using European developed Ultra-Wideband technology and parts, the device communicates with other devices when they are within the set range. Nearly immune to interference, Ultra-Wideband technology is more accurate and reliable than just using a mobile phone application. The device offers customizable range, alert type and interval between alarms and is durable and drop tested. The device weighs in at only 2 ounces (~56 grams), has a battery that lasts up to 4 days before recharging and fits comfortably in a pocket or can be worn with the optional belt clip or break-away lanyard - making the solution perfect to schools, places of worship and office environments.

CEO and Founder of Connect Up Technologies, Ognjen (Ogi) Grba says, "Getting kids back to school, parents back to work and communities reopened safely is a priority for us. We know this technology will allow for self-regulating physical distance. We all have enough to worry about during the pandemic. In schools, teachers need to be able to focus on teaching, not correcting physical distance between students."

While the company normally focuses on safety technology in high risk industries, they saw the problem COVID created and immediately adapted their tech to assist with reopening plans. "Our products were set to launch in October this year, but we shifted gears knowing that reopening the economy and schools was more important right now," says Mr. Grba.

Connect Up Technologies is an Irvine, CA based safety technology company. Founded in 2018, their mission is to innovate safety and health in the workplace. Their connected workforce solution focuses on employees' safety, health and performance using the latest advancements in data collection and Embedded Artificial Intelligence. With real-time alerts, reports and OSHA form pre-population, they are looking to revolutionize safety cultures in high risk industries. Using proprietary algorithms and patented technology, their connected PPE and wearables help to address injuries, fraud and theft in the workplace.

For immediate contact of the company please contact: Sarah Grba, Director, Marketing and Communications, [email protected], 949-701-7033, www.connectuptech.com

SOURCE Connect Up Technologies LLC

Related Links

http://www.connectuptech.com

