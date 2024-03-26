Connect Your Business at the Dominican Republic Logistics Summit 2024: A Must-Attend Event for Global Logistics Leaders.

Discover the future of logistics at this major event taking place on April 17 and 18 in Santo Domingo. An excellent venue for you to consolidate business relationships and learn about supply chain and logistics opportunities.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the slogan "Connecting Global Opportunities", the Dominican Republic Logistics Summit 2024 (DRLS2024), which will take place on April 17 and 18 at the El Embajador hotel in Santo Domingo, offers an exclusive opportunity to delve into the infrastructure, logistical capabilities, and strategic position of the Dominican Republic. The event will offer a diverse program, with conferences and panels led by industry experts, face to face B2B sessions and guided tours of leading logistics facilities.

Industry Expert Forum

Sharing top-level knowledge: A great opportunity to be inspired by global thought leaders such as Jim Tompkins, Diego Páramo Atalaya, Ana María San Carlos, and Steve Robinson, among other expert speakers, who will address topics such as Innovation, Connectivity, Sustainability in Logistics and Nearshoring Opportunities, setting the tone for in depth discussions and collaboration.

Broad Industry Participation

Designed for decision-makers in supply chain areas such as distributors, manufacturing, retailers and wholesale representing industries such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, fashion, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, equipment, and machinery industries, among others, with the potential to position inventories and regional distribution in the Dominican Republic.

Strategic Position and Infrastructure Excellence

The privileged strategic location of the Dominican Republic is complemented by its unparalled connectivity via the nations 8 international airports, 10 maritime ports, and a robust land infrastructure system. Additionally the country boasts a comprehensive network of logistics operators and free zones driving the country's growing role in international trade, further supported by a dynamic growth economy as well as legal and social stability.

Secure Your Place at the Forefront of Industry Evolution

For registration details and additional information, visit the official website at https://drls2024.com/ and follow @dlrs2024 on social media for the latest updates. Embark on this journey to Santo Domingo to explore its immense potential and be part of the logistics and commercial strength of the Dominican Republic.

CONTACT: Info@drls2024

SOURCE Dominican Republic Logistics Summit 2024