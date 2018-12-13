ConnecTalk VMAXSOR® Platform Achieves Certified Integration with Spectralink Versity Smartphone

"Earning and keeping customers in today's retail markets takes much more than the right product at the right price," says Jim Kander, director, Retail Sales for Spectralink. "Shoppers want and expect more personalized care and meaningful offers and conveniences that enhance their shopping experience and satisfaction. Spectralink and ConnecTalk address these needs with ready access to critical information and other resources that better inform and empower staff to elevate customer care and optimize sales opportunities."

The certification of the VMAXSOR® suite of applications for the Versity smartphone allows retailers to better inform, connect and empower in-store associates by enabling:

Easier interaction with customers and the retail staff

Task assignments pushed to mobile devices

Access to real-time reports to better manage teams and customer care

Purpose built for the rigors and requirements of retail's diverse workflows and work environments, the Versity smartphone delivers enterprise-grade performance, superior voice quality, and proven reliability in a durable, slim, lightweight design that is easy to carry and use.

ConnecTalk's VMAXSOR® platform of mobile applications augments these capabilities with smart, data-driven tools that directly support retailers' ability to optimize the in-store and omni-channel customer experience while enhancing business outcomes.

The suite's advanced task management tool, for example, allows managers to gather and track business intelligence on staff performance and efficiency, while its service-centric field application combines customer signature and personnel tracking to improve customer care and responsiveness. A mobile price tagging tool brings added efficiency and accuracy, helping to eliminate potential pricing discrepancies at checkout and improve overall inventory management. Another key feature of the platform is the intelligent Fitting Room application with integrated AI powered by IBM Watson. This tool empowers associates to provide more personalized in-store care and grow sales by accessing meaningful predictive analysis of customer product preferences and cross-sales opportunities based on their entire omnichannel experience.

"We are extremely excited about this next level of partnership," explains Guy-Marie Joseph, President of ConnecTalk. "The Spectralink Versity platform is testing the boundaries of today's enterprise devices, and the certification of our solution on it will give our customers access to the data and teams they need—reliably and securely—while providing room for new services and capabilities that can lead to new levels of success in the future."

Partnering for success: Spectralink AIMS partner program

The successful partnership and joint solution offering of Spectralink and ConnecTalk is just one of many successes made possible through Spectralink's Application Integration and Management Solutions (AIMS). Established in 2014, the AIMS program provides a collaborative environment for partners and Spectralink to work together to integrate and enrich solutions for enterprise customers in retail and other key industries.

About ConnecTalk Consulting Services Inc.

Founded in 1989, CONNECTALK specializes in cybersecurity, unified communications, network infrastructure, mobility solutions and mobility applications with AI integration that will improve your productivity, maximize your IT investment and make you a leader in your field. ConnecTalk has recently decided to integrate AI in their cybersecurity solutions and applications in order to maintain a competitive edge in their respective fields. For more information please visit http://www.vmaxsor.com.

About Spectralink

Spectralink leads the enterprise mobility market with industry's most deployed mobility solution portfolio optimized for mission-critical healthcare, retail, manufacturing and hospitality applications. As the enterprises transition to mobile workflows, Spectralink is at the forefront of the industry transformation through its innovative end-to-end mobility portfolio. Designed for challenging RF environments, our mobile solutions enable enterprises to streamline their workflows and deliver a positive customer experience. To protect our customers' investments in UC platforms, we offer the best interoperability in the industry with the leading call control platforms. Since 1990, Spectralink has deployed millions of mobile devices worldwide – providing enterprises with the industry's most reliable, high quality and secure mobility solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.spectralink.com/.

