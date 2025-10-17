Connectbase Surpasses 400 Million Quotes -- Powering the Digital Transformation of Global Connectivity Commerce

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase, the platform for how the connected world transacts, today announced it has surpassed 400 million quotes processed through its Connected World Platform, solidifying its position as the Operating System for Connected Commerce. This milestone reflects the industry's accelerating shift toward digital quoting, automation, and intelligent supply-demand alignment across global connectivity ecosystems.

The Digital Backbone of Connectivity Commerce

Connectbase has transformed how connectivity is discovered, quoted, and transacted by unifying fragmented data, manual processes, and disconnected systems into a single intelligent operating environment. Through its Buyers Cloud, Sellers Cloud, and Partners Cloud, Connectbase enables providers, partners, and enterprises to digitize their entire connectivity lifecycle — from discovery to quote — across more than 2 billion serviceable locations worldwide.

"Surpassing 400 million quotes isn't just a number — it's a signal," said Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "The ecosystem is digitizing, and Connectbase is where that transformation is happening. We built the OS for Connected Commerce to unify how the industry discovers, quotes, orders, connects, and monetizes infrastructure."

Precision, Speed, and Trust at Scale

The Connected World Platform leverages Connectbase's proprietary Location Truth™ and GLID token system, mapping 2.2 billion+ global locations with unmatched accuracy. This digital foundation enables instant quoting and price transparency across hundreds of providers, helping users identify service availability, competitive positioning, and optimal routes in real time.

"Every quote represents a potential deal, but more importantly, it represents trust," Edmond continued. "We're giving providers and buyers a common digital language for transacting connectivity with precision and confidence."

Connectbase's quoting automation also fuels measurable outcomes across the ecosystem:

70% reduction in quote-to-order cycle times.

in quote-to-order cycle times. 3x increase in quoting velocity.

in quoting velocity. 40% improvement in win rates through automated accuracy and collaboration.

Ecosystem Growth and Intelligence Expansion

The company's milestone underscores its evolution beyond quoting into intelligent commerce enablement — combining connectivity data, API-driven automation, and partner collaboration to create an open ecosystem for growth. Through initiatives such as Connected World Live and the Global Provider Directory, Connectbase continues to expand its network of 400+ global providers and millions of enterprise buyers.

"Connected commerce is the new infrastructure layer of our digital economy," Edmond said. "Whether it's bandwidth, compute, or edge services — everything starts with a quote, ideally in real time. Connectbase gives the industry the operating system it needs to transact at digital speed."

