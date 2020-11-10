ConnectDER Announces Bill Mayer as Vice President of Sales

FALLS CHURCH, Va. and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER, the innovative company that enables utilities and homeowners to expand access to distributed energy resources, today announced Bill Mayer as the company's Vice President of Sales. Mayer will sit on ConnectDER's leadership team and will build on the company's record of success working with utilities across the country. To date, ConnectDER has worked with eleven utilities from Hawaii to Vermont. Prior to joining the ConnectDER team, Bill held executive sales positions in the smart grid space for over 15 years, including Comverge, and Delta-X research. Bill began his career at Florida Power and Light and gained national policy experience at Edison Electric Institute.

"The next decade will see the rapid growth of distributed energy resources--from rooftop solar to energy storage and electric vehicles. ConnectDER is positioned to be the first choice for connecting those resources to the grid. Bill brings nearly four decades of experience with utilities and sales to help us continue our strong growth," said Whit Fulton, CEO of ConnectDER.

The ConnectDER™ Meter Collar Adaptor enables rapid connection of grid-ready distributed energy resources (DERs) by creating a simple connection point that installs directly on the residential electricity meter. ConnectDER unlocks the massive potential of DERs for utilities by turning the meter socket into the utility's all-in-one plug-in point for solar, storage, EVs and beyond.

ConnectDER has two versions of their meter collar: the Simple ConnectDER™, which provides the basic interconnection capabilities, and the Smart ConnectDER™, which adds metering and communication functions for the local utility. In addition, the company's ConnectDER Cloud™ system enables fleet operators to manage and maximize DER's on the grid.

About ConnectDER

ConnectDER is helping utilities unlock the massive potential of DERs by turning the meter socket into the utility's all-in-one plug-in point for solar, storage, electric vehicles, and beyond. Our meter collars simplify DER interconnection with the grid and deliver meaningful data capture and control for utilities. Learn more at connectder.com.

