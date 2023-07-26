ConnectDER Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Dan Falcone as Vice President of Product and Greg Sampson as Vice President of Outcomes

News provided by

ConnectDER

26 Jul, 2023, 08:13 ET

PHILADELPHIA, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER, the company that provides quick connection adapters for solar and other distributed energy resources (DER), announced today the appointment of two vice presidents to its leadership team. Joining ConnectDER as Vice President of Product, Dan Falcone, and joining as Vice President of Outcomes, Greg Sampson.

Continue Reading
Sampson, L Falcone, R
Sampson, L Falcone, R

Prior to his work with ConnectDER, Falcone served for over 15 years in various roles with Exelon, the nation's largest power utility. While with Exelon, Falcone served as a senior manager, oversaw meter engineering and operations, worked as an AMI and meter engineer, and supervised numerous divisions of engineering personnel. His vast experience with the utility and power space, as well as his unparalleled expertise with utility meters, will be a considerable asset to ConnectDER as the company works to expand its Meter Socket Adapter (MSA) technology throughout the U.S.

Prior to joining ConnectDER, Sampson served in a variety of product leadership roles including most recently as vice president of products for the Springboard Collaborative and previously, as director of automation engineering for Red Lion Controls. In addition to his corporate work, Sampson also served as an adjunct professor and member of the Alumni Advisory Committee for Howard University where he was an instructor, facilitator, and original curriculum creator for Technical Entrepreneurship in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of the College of Engineering, Architecture and Computer Sciences.

"As the world transitions to an electrified economy, ConnectDER is accelerating access to clean, distributed energy through our meter socket adapter," said Whit Fulton, CEO of ConnectDER. "We are thrilled to welcome Dan and Greg to the team. They're both extraordinary people whose experience and leadership are already making a huge impact on our mission."

Contact: Daysa Corrington, Mahoney Communications Group
[email protected]
212-220-6045

About ConnectDER
ConnectDER unlocks the massive potential of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) by turning the meter socket into an all-in-one plug-in point for solar and storage systems, electric vehicles, and beyond, with specific benefits for the user, utility, and environment. Our solutions accelerate interconnection times, enhance safety, and eliminate typical installation costs. For more information, visit www.ConnectDER.com.

SOURCE ConnectDER

Also from this source

EV, Energy Storage and Solar Plug-and-Play Leader ConnectDER Closes $27 Million "C" Round Funding

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.