ConnectDER Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Dan Falcone as Vice President of Product and Greg Sampson as Vice President of Outcomes

ConnectDER, the company that provides quick connection adapters for solar and other distributed energy resources (DER), announced today the appointment of two vice presidents to its leadership team. Joining ConnectDER as Vice President of Product, Dan Falcone, and joining as Vice President of Outcomes, Greg Sampson.

Prior to his work with ConnectDER, Falcone served for over 15 years in various roles with Exelon, the nation's largest power utility. While with Exelon, Falcone served as a senior manager, oversaw meter engineering and operations, worked as an AMI and meter engineer, and supervised numerous divisions of engineering personnel. His vast experience with the utility and power space, as well as his unparalleled expertise with utility meters, will be a considerable asset to ConnectDER as the company works to expand its Meter Socket Adapter (MSA) technology throughout the U.S.

Prior to joining ConnectDER, Sampson served in a variety of product leadership roles including most recently as vice president of products for the Springboard Collaborative and previously, as director of automation engineering for Red Lion Controls. In addition to his corporate work, Sampson also served as an adjunct professor and member of the Alumni Advisory Committee for Howard University where he was an instructor, facilitator, and original curriculum creator for Technical Entrepreneurship in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of the College of Engineering, Architecture and Computer Sciences.

"As the world transitions to an electrified economy, ConnectDER is accelerating access to clean, distributed energy through our meter socket adapter," said Whit Fulton, CEO of ConnectDER. "We are thrilled to welcome Dan and Greg to the team. They're both extraordinary people whose experience and leadership are already making a huge impact on our mission."

About ConnectDER

ConnectDER unlocks the massive potential of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) by turning the meter socket into an all-in-one plug-in point for solar and storage systems, electric vehicles, and beyond, with specific benefits for the user, utility, and environment. Our solutions accelerate interconnection times, enhance safety, and eliminate typical installation costs. For more information, visit www.ConnectDER.com.

