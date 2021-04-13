FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER, the innovative company that enables utilities and homeowners to expand access to distributed energy resources, today announced Akash Dani as the company's Vice President of Product Delivery and customer programs. Mr. Dani has been charged with expanding and maximizing the efficiency of ConnectDER's manufacturing and supply chain operations while ensuring that customer deployments continue to meet a high standard.

ConnectDER Expands Product Team; Akash Dani Joins as Vice President of Product Delivery and Customer Programs

"We are in the midst of an energy transition that will see massive growth of distributed energy resources, from rooftop solar to energy storage and electric vehicles in our homes," said Whit Fulton, CEO of ConnectDER. "ConnectDER is positioned to be the first choice for connecting those resources to the grid. Akash's deep experience in the utilities space as an engineer and product management professional is already helping us deliver on quality at scale."

Throughout his 20 years working in smart-grid technology, Akash has worked directly with power utilities to enhance, optimize and modernize operations. Prior to joining the ConnectDER team, Akash served in a variety of roles with Landis+Gyr, including most recently as its Senior Director of Product Management. Before that, Akash worked as Lead Project Engineer for Itron, Inc., a firm that develops smart networks for power and water utilities.

"I am thrilled to be joining a forward looking firm like ConnectDER at such a critical moment in the world's effort to combat climate change," said Dani. "If we are truly to make a transition to a clean energy economy, we must work to ease access to DER assets like solar panels or in-home charging stations for homeowners while ensuring utilities can optimize those assets efficiently, and ConnectDER's solutions will help make significant strides in those goals."

In addition to Mr. Dani, ConnectDER also added five members to its growing product team last quarter. With utility clients in 11 states from Hawaii to Vermont and most recently in New York with ConEd . ConnectDER is poised for continued growth as utilities face the rapid growth of DER assets.

The ConnectDER meter collar adapters enable rapid connection of grid-ready distributed energy resources (DERs) by creating a simple connection point that installs directly on the residential electricity meter. ConnectDER unlocks the massive potential of DERs for utilities by turning this universal infrastructure into the utility's plug-and-play interface for solar, storage, EVs, and beyond.

ConnectDER has two versions of their meter collar: the Simple ConnectDER™, which provides basic interconnection capabilities, and the Smart ConnectDER™, which adds metering and communication functions for the local utility. In addition, the company's ConnectDER Cloud™ system enables fleet operators to manage and maximize DER's on the grid.

About ConnectDER

ConnectDER is helping utilities unlock the potential of DERs by turning the meter socket into the utility's all-in-one plug-in point for solar, storage, electric vehicles, and beyond. Our meter collars simplify DER interconnection with the grid and deliver meaningful data capture and grid services for utilities. Learn more at connectder.com .

