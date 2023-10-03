ConnectDER Lauds New Jersey for Boosting State's Solar, Storage and EV Charging Choices

News provided by

ConnectDER

03 Oct, 2023, 08:39 ET

New Law Passes in New Jersey Allowing for the Installation of Electric Meter Socket Adapters, Making a Transition to Solar Easier and More Affordable

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey, already recognized as a leader in the clean energy transition, has taken another major step to support state residents who want to easily connect rooftop solar, battery storage and electric vehicle chargers to their homes.

Continue Reading
ConnectDER's Meter Socket Adapter
ConnectDER's Meter Socket Adapter

The bill, signed into law on September 12th, requires public electric utilities in the Garden State to authorize the installation and operation of a "meter collar adapter," as long as it meets specific requirements for safety, suitability, and adherence to the National Electrical Code. Utilities are required to authorize or deny approval of specific meter socket adapters for installation in their service areas within 90 days after a manufacturer submits an approval request.

ConnectDER offers a UL Listed "plug-and-play" collar or meter socket adapter (MSA) that safely and effortlessly integrates a variety of energy resources and ties them seamlessly into the distribution grid at the meter.

Jon Knauer, ConnectDER's VP of Policy and Market Strategy, celebrated New Jersey's decision, saying, "This forward-thinking, subsidy-free law accelerates New Jersey's path to electrification by increasing residents' access to lower-cost solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging." He notes, "The passage was a team effort that establishes New Jersey as a pioneer for this technology in the mid-Atlantic, and we're looking forward to making meter adapters widely available throughout the region."

"Sunrun is pleased that New Jersey bill S-3092, which requires utilities to allow the use of meter collars, is now the law of the land. This is a step in the right direction to speed home solar and battery deployment and remove unnecessary hurdles from the homeowner's path," said Thad Culley, Director of Public Policy, Sunrun. "We hope to see this trajectory continue across the nation with standardized interconnection and technical processes that ease the burden on people who want home solar and batteries while reducing costs and red tape for everyone."

About ConnectDER
ConnectDER unlocks the massive potential of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) by turning the meter socket into an all-in-one plug-in point for solar, batteries, electric vehicles, and beyond, with direct benefits for the user, the grid, and environment. Our solutions accelerate interconnection times, enhance safety, and eliminate typical installation costs. For more information, visit www.ConnectDER.com.

Contact:
Daysa Corrington
212-220-6045
366303@email4pr.com

SOURCE ConnectDER

Also from this source

ConnectDER Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Brian Saucier as Vice President of Engineering and David Wang as Vice President of Supply Chain Operations

ConnectDER Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Dan Falcone as Vice President of Product and Greg Sampson as Vice President of Outcomes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.