ConnectDER Lauds New Jersey for Boosting State's Solar, Storage and EV Charging Choices

New Law Passes in New Jersey Allowing for the Installation of Electric Meter Socket Adapters, Making a Transition to Solar Easier and More Affordable

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey, already recognized as a leader in the clean energy transition, has taken another major step to support state residents who want to easily connect rooftop solar, battery storage and electric vehicle chargers to their homes.

The bill , signed into law on September 12th, requires public electric utilities in the Garden State to authorize the installation and operation of a "meter collar adapter," as long as it meets specific requirements for safety, suitability, and adherence to the National Electrical Code. Utilities are required to authorize or deny approval of specific meter socket adapters for installation in their service areas within 90 days after a manufacturer submits an approval request.

ConnectDER offers a UL Listed "plug-and-play" collar or meter socket adapter (MSA) that safely and effortlessly integrates a variety of energy resources and ties them seamlessly into the distribution grid at the meter.

Jon Knauer, ConnectDER's VP of Policy and Market Strategy, celebrated New Jersey's decision, saying, "This forward-thinking, subsidy-free law accelerates New Jersey's path to electrification by increasing residents' access to lower-cost solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging." He notes, "The passage was a team effort that establishes New Jersey as a pioneer for this technology in the mid-Atlantic, and we're looking forward to making meter adapters widely available throughout the region."

"Sunrun is pleased that New Jersey bill S-3092, which requires utilities to allow the use of meter collars, is now the law of the land. This is a step in the right direction to speed home solar and battery deployment and remove unnecessary hurdles from the homeowner's path," said Thad Culley, Director of Public Policy, Sunrun. "We hope to see this trajectory continue across the nation with standardized interconnection and technical processes that ease the burden on people who want home solar and batteries while reducing costs and red tape for everyone."

