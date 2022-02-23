ConnectDER Partners with Nebraska Public Power and Omaha Public Power District to Provide Simple Solar Integration

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER, the innovative company that enables utilities and homeowners to expand access to distributed energy resources (DERs), is launching availability of its Solar Collar for new residential solar installations in Nebraska. ConnectDER's simple, affordable meter collar can now be used in solar installations throughout Nebraska Public Power and Omaha Public Power District areas. The ConnectDER Solar Collar is a UL-Listed meter collar that enables rapid interconnection of grid-ready residential PV systems. The device creates a safe, standardized, low-cost alternative to traditional wiring methods for home installations.

ConnectDER's CEO, Whit Fulton, said "Nebraskans deserve simple, low-cost solar energy. They'll be joining us in building a future where clean distributed energy resources are a core component of a robust, reliable electric power system. Utilizing our Solar Collars will reduce the cost of installation, make interconnection safer, and enable more distributed clean energy resources on the grid."

Nebraska has a lot of room for growth in solar – currently ranking 46th out of 50 states – but is projected to add nearly a gigawatt over the next five years. Overall national growth of DERs is astounding. A report by consultancy Wood Mackenzie forecasts that nationwide, 387 gigawatts of DER could be added to the power grid by 2025. But residential solar connection methods in use now are typically burdened with unnecessary costs like custom wiring, electric panel upgrades, and interior wall repairs. A recent report found that panel upgrades represent a $100 billion impediment to residential electrification and the energy transition. ConnectDER's meter collars mitigate the need for expensive electric panel upgrades, speed installation, and can improve a utility's ability to leverage DER's to meet carbon reduction objectives.

